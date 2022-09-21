Read full article on original website
Related
Rappahannock Record
Sheriffs’ Reports 09-22-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against six individuals. A Hague man, 41, was charged September 13 with failure to report to jail for a weekend sentence. A Lancaster woman, 30, was charged September 13 with contempt of court: failure to appear. A White Stone woman,...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Robert Alan Mandley Jr.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown. Mandley absconded from a court ordered treatment program on September 12, 2022; his original arrest was for the charge of assault first degree. Mandley is...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Threats Regarding The St. Mary’s County Fair And Other Activities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our...
Essex County Sheriff searching for gas station burglary suspect
Essex County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect in a gas station break-in and burglary incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
Hanover Sheriff’s Office warning residents of Zelle scam
A new smishing, or phishing done over SMS messaging, scam consists of fake fraud alert messages and calls that appear to be coming from Zelle used to trick victims into sending money to an imposter account.
Woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Hanover road rage
Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
shoredailynews.com
Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman
A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Juvenile arrested, charged with murder of Henrico HS student
A juvenile male is under arrest, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sunday shooting death of another teen in Northern Henrico. The teen suspect has not been identified by police because of his age. He is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. Seventeen-year-old David Dupree,...
Rappahannock Record
Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
Missing Accomack County woman last heard from more than a week ago
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A missing Accomack County woman was last heard from more than a week ago. According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Alyssa Nicole Taylor doesn't have a car but said she was leaving the area in a tractor-trailer for a few days. Taylor is...
Teen ejected from car, in critical condition after crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Golansville Road near Murohy Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a group of of trees and overturned.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
Comments / 0