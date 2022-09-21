ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, VA

Rappahannock Record

Sheriffs' Reports 09-22-22

Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against six individuals. A Hague man, 41, was charged September 13 with failure to report to jail for a weekend sentence. A Lancaster woman, 30, was charged September 13 with contempt of court: failure to appear. A White Stone woman,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Robert Alan Mandley Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown. Mandley absconded from a court ordered treatment program on September 12, 2022; his original arrest was for the charge of assault first degree. Mandley is...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman

A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
OAK HALL, VA
Politics
Rappahannock Record

Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds

KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
KILMARNOCK, VA
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN

