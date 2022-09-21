ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

1440 WROK

Massive Fire Destroyed IL Record Store, GoFundMe Started To Help

A GoFundMe has been started to help out the owner of CD Source in Loves Park after the music store was destroyed by a massive fire. Music fans in the Rockford area are devastated by the loss of one of their favorite stores. CD Source on North 2nd Street was decimated by a horrible fire that burned the independent record store to the ground.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill

Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Walkthrough Thousands of Hand-Crafted Jack O’ Lantern’s in Illinois

Get ready to walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. You will never see so many in one place. This 3/4 mile long trail holds thousands of handcrafted Jack O'Lanterns carved by local artists and it's all located in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The trail takes you on a journey through 15 magical-themed worlds such as Unicorn Universe, Dinosaur Den, Dragon of Fire, Jack's Spider Web, Flying Fish, and more.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
WIFR

One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford testing lab catches fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: 2 People Injured During A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park.

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Freeport man sentenced for felony firearm charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man gets more than two and a half years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Jerry Young, 49, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a pistol in September 2021. Young had a previous felony charge banning him from possessing any guns.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Another Rockford Driver Hits A Pedestrian And Flees The Scene, Pedestrian Laying In The Roadway

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

BREAKING Early Morning Fire Completely Destroys Loves Park Music Store

Several firefighting crews around the Rockford area are still battling a huge fire inside the CD Source music store in Loves Park. If your commute takes you anywhere near the intersection of North Second Street and Riverside Boulevard, there may still be barricades blocking traffic in several directions. According to early reports, the fire broke out just after 12:00 am and quickly spread throughout the entire store. As you'll see in the video below from Eyewitness News, very large flames were coming from the rear of the building.
LOVES PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Popular Rockford Sports Park Planning Major Turf and Track Expansion

Significant changes are in the works for my new favorite sports park in Rockford, and that's exciting news for thousands of families who enjoy this facility. The amount of kids signing up for Rockford area sorts programs is growing at an extremely rapid rate and the concern is that the district is running out of space to provide these rewarding experiences. Coming up with the necessary funds to create more space has been difficult challenge. Today, I learned that the district has gotten the greenlight to apply for a grant that will provide a much-needed expansion to my new favorite weekly hangout with my family.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

LOOK! Rockford Area Halloween Trick Or Treat Times for 2022

Let the debate begin again as to why we aren't moving every community's trick-or-treat times to the Saturday before Halloween. For the last couple of years, there has been strong debate regarding when to do the traditional trick or treating, should it be on the actual holiday, October 31st, or on the Saturday before Halloween. This year, Halloween is on a Monday, so the Saturday before is really close, and a much better day to hit the neighbors up for candy than a Monday night.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

