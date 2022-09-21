Read full article on original website
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Massive Fire Destroyed IL Record Store, GoFundMe Started To Help
A GoFundMe has been started to help out the owner of CD Source in Loves Park after the music store was destroyed by a massive fire. Music fans in the Rockford area are devastated by the loss of one of their favorite stores. CD Source on North 2nd Street was decimated by a horrible fire that burned the independent record store to the ground.
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill
Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
Police investigate shooting at home in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have put up crime scene tape around a home in the 5400 block of Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park, where a shooting took place. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and another […]
Walkthrough Thousands of Hand-Crafted Jack O’ Lantern’s in Illinois
Get ready to walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. You will never see so many in one place. This 3/4 mile long trail holds thousands of handcrafted Jack O'Lanterns carved by local artists and it's all located in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The trail takes you on a journey through 15 magical-themed worlds such as Unicorn Universe, Dinosaur Den, Dragon of Fire, Jack's Spider Web, Flying Fish, and more.
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford testing lab catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
UPDATE: 2 People Injured During A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park.
Freeport man sentenced for felony firearm charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man gets more than two and a half years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Jerry Young, 49, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a pistol in September 2021. Young had a previous felony charge banning him from possessing any guns.
Another Rockford Driver Hits A Pedestrian And Flees The Scene, Pedestrian Laying In The Roadway
BREAKING Early Morning Fire Completely Destroys Loves Park Music Store
Several firefighting crews around the Rockford area are still battling a huge fire inside the CD Source music store in Loves Park. If your commute takes you anywhere near the intersection of North Second Street and Riverside Boulevard, there may still be barricades blocking traffic in several directions. According to early reports, the fire broke out just after 12:00 am and quickly spread throughout the entire store. As you'll see in the video below from Eyewitness News, very large flames were coming from the rear of the building.
Popular Rockford Sports Park Planning Major Turf and Track Expansion
Significant changes are in the works for my new favorite sports park in Rockford, and that's exciting news for thousands of families who enjoy this facility. The amount of kids signing up for Rockford area sorts programs is growing at an extremely rapid rate and the concern is that the district is running out of space to provide these rewarding experiences. Coming up with the necessary funds to create more space has been difficult challenge. Today, I learned that the district has gotten the greenlight to apply for a grant that will provide a much-needed expansion to my new favorite weekly hangout with my family.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business
Popular Rockford Bakery Adds Pumpkin Cream Treat To Their Fall Menu
Crust & Crumbles has never failed to whip up delicious pastries at their Madison Street bakery in downtown Rockford. Their newest fall pastry is flaky, fresh, and loaded with local love. Living in downtown Rockford has its perks. Despite fireworks poppin' off majority of the year along the river, the...
Freeport Police arrest 2 teens in gun investigation
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair. The […]
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
LOOK! Rockford Area Halloween Trick Or Treat Times for 2022
Let the debate begin again as to why we aren't moving every community's trick-or-treat times to the Saturday before Halloween. For the last couple of years, there has been strong debate regarding when to do the traditional trick or treating, should it be on the actual holiday, October 31st, or on the Saturday before Halloween. This year, Halloween is on a Monday, so the Saturday before is really close, and a much better day to hit the neighbors up for candy than a Monday night.
