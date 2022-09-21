September is yet another month when Northern Neck residents go to county leaders to complain about the poor quality and costs of Breezeline’s internet service. Currently, many who use the service don’t have any real alternative, but that’s going to change because All Points Broadband (APB) will bring the competition that consumers and local governments have been waiting for, according to Tom Innes, VP of business development for APB.

KING GEORGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO