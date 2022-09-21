Read full article on original website
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
She recovered from addiction. She wants to help the community that saved her.
Crystal Smith went through a 28-day treatment program and now lives in the foundation's sober living home, something she said saved her life.
Virginia Social Services warns of P-EBT phishing scam
The Virginia Department of Social Services has made a public announcement warning of a circulating P-EBT phishing scam attempt.
Virginia EBT cardholders – be alert! Phishing attacks have been reported
If you have a P-EBT or EBT card, The Virginia Department of Social Services wants to warn you of phony phone calls that can lead to phishing attack scams.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern Neck
September is yet another month when Northern Neck residents go to county leaders to complain about the poor quality and costs of Breezeline’s internet service. Currently, many who use the service don’t have any real alternative, but that’s going to change because All Points Broadband (APB) will bring the competition that consumers and local governments have been waiting for, according to Tom Innes, VP of business development for APB.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Virginia State Fair kicks off 10-day festival
The 168th annual State Fair of Virginia kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Thousands of Virginians come from all over the state to enjoy numerous activities for the 10-day festival.
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
WLBT
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
WSLS
Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you
Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses. There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot. While there were many locally owned...
Rappahannock Record
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Three Virginia Army bases are getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
One of 4,000 beagles saved from a Virginia facility finds home in Upper Burrell
There’s just something about a friendly, doe-eyed beagle with its unassuming size and floppy ears that caused Michele Binder to keep the friendly dog breed at her side most of her life. When news broke in July of the rescue of 4,000 beagles in deplorable conditions at a Virginia...
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia
The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.
