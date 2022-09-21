Ghana and Other African Nations Who Enslaved and Sold Blacks to Europeans to Formally Apologize

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
3 News Now
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
kcur.org
These young Kansas Citians say politicians don't really care about them. They still plan to vote
“Inflation, school, coronavirus.” That’s what 18-year-old Sye Chatam said when he was asked to describe the country today in three words. “All of it worries us young people.”. Chatman, in track shorts and a clean white hoodie, was about to get on an escalator at Ward Parkway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Progress
Lansing church names new pastor
LANSING — A church is installing a new pastor who's a familiar face there. The Reverend Doctor Kyle Johnson will lead Our Saviour Lutheran Church at 19058 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. He will be installed during the regularly scheduled 9:30 a.m. service Sunday at the church, which is a congregation of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains hospitalized
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains is in critical condition in a Springfield hospital, suffering from an autoimmune illness
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
kcur.org
Johnson County candidates vow to fight climate activism and liberal schools: ‘That’s not extreme'
Republican candidates hammered “traditional” conservatives and Democrats alike during a Friday evening gathering at Hope Family Fellowship Church in Kansas City, Kansas. About 100 people scattered inside the church listened to six local candidates, all women, distinguish themselves from their democratic challengers and lay out concerns about transparency in government, individual liberty and overreach of the federal government.
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Customization trends at fall Parade of Homes
Luke Owen, of Owen Homes, says his clients treat their homes as a private escape now more than ever. Customizing new or existing homes helps achieve the desired "retreat" feeling.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
kansascitymag.com
Kansas City’s Dr. Meena Singh takes on TLC with new show ‘Bad Hair Day’
Dr. Meena Singh describes her career path as having fallen into her lap. The KC native set out to fill a hole for those in need of specialized care that was otherwise hard to come by. Now, she has found her calling in the field of dermatology—changing lives in the treatment of hair loss as a specialist in hair restoration.
Judge Shows Mercy For Ex-Cop Who Terrorized Black Women For Decades
Roger Golubski was arrested and charged with six counts of civil rights violations, including sexual abuse, kidnapping, and abuse of power. The post Judge Shows Mercy For Ex-Cop Who Terrorized Black Women For Decades appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 1