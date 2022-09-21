Read full article on original website
Edward Preston Ball, 91
Edward Preston Ball, 91, passed away on September 19, 2022, after an extended illness, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born December 2, 1930. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy in Korea. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to work at the Kyger Creek Power Plant for 36 years. He volunteered at the Meigs County Community Center for many years. Eddie was also a log truck driver for 12 years for his son, Bob, at Ball Logging, small sawmill as operator and woodworker. He loved going on annual motorcycle trips with his son Tom and Canadian trips with Bob, Tammy, and Hazel.
Barbara Arthur, 72
Barbara Arthur, 72, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department. She was born July 20, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Elsie Blevins Easter. Barbara is survived by a son, Chester Arthur, Jr.; three daughters, Juanita Jenkins, Jennifer...
Darryl Lee Swartz, 68
Darryl Lee Swartz, 68, of Pomeroy passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born on January 19, 1954 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Millard and Wanda (Spires) Swartz. He was an amazing father and even more amazing grandfather! Mr. Swartz loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
Sheila Kay Cozart, 73
Sheila Kay Cozart, 73, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at home after an extended illness. She was born on December 18, 1948, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to the late Conrand and Elizabeth Ohlinger in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a wonderful and caring nurse at Holzer Hospital...
Ruth Ann (Meadows) Smith, 89
Ruth Ann (Meadows) Smith, 89, of Racine, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Born September 24, 1932, in Gallia County, Ohio to the late Henry E. Meadows and Ruby A. (White) Meadows formerly of Crown City, Ohio. She was married to Donald...
Racine Southern FFA Hosts Second Livestock Judging Contest
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – On August 18, 2022 the Meigs FFA Chapter and the Southern FFA Chapter hosted the Second Annual Livestock Judging Contest at the Meigs County Fair. In this event four animals of the same species (lamb, cattle, pig, goat) line up in front of the participant “judges.” The participants then have to judge the animals, as if they were the livestock judge themselves. They are asked to fill out a judging card. This card has several questions on it including: asking them to place their livestock in order from first through fourth place based on market class; explain their reasoning on why they chose this particular order; and answer a few questions about each species.
Rutland Mayor Announces Positive Balance in General Fund
RUTLAND, Ohio — Mayor Tyler M. Eblin and the Rutland Village Council are pleased to announce, for the first time in six years, a positive balance in the Village of Rutland’s general fund. During its most recent meeting, the Rutland Village Council voted unanimously to pass a Village...
Tornadoes Fall to Tomcats 28-22
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Tornadoes led most of the game Friday night, but came up short of a win against the Trimble Tomcats at the Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field. It was a slow start with no scoring until Trimble scored a touchdown with 4:33 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good making the score Tomcats 6 Tornadoes 0.
