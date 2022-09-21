ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – On August 18, 2022 the Meigs FFA Chapter and the Southern FFA Chapter hosted the Second Annual Livestock Judging Contest at the Meigs County Fair. In this event four animals of the same species (lamb, cattle, pig, goat) line up in front of the participant “judges.” The participants then have to judge the animals, as if they were the livestock judge themselves. They are asked to fill out a judging card. This card has several questions on it including: asking them to place their livestock in order from first through fourth place based on market class; explain their reasoning on why they chose this particular order; and answer a few questions about each species.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO