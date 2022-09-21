Read full article on original website
Rappahannock Record
Mary Virginia P. Klapp
LANCASTER—Mary Virginia Portney “Ginger” Klapp of Lancaster passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 19, 1934, to Agnes Leaming Portney and Leon Roberts Portney. Her father’s business later took the family to New York City; Colombia, South America; Charleston, S.C.; Mansfield, La.; Savannah, Ga.; and Valley Stream, N.Y., where she graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Rappahannock Record
Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr.
IRVINGTON—Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr. of Irvington passed away September 18, 2022, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), where he resided for the past 16 years. He was 89. Brautigam, a U.S. Army veteran, was the son of Helen and R. H. Brautigam Sr. Born November 9, 1932, in...
Rappahannock Record
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
Rappahannock Record
Mr. Young, Dr. Bruzgul exchange wedding vows
The bride’s family home, “Summerfield”, in Lancaster was the setting for the wedding of Dr. Alexis Kendall Lee Bruzgul and Bryce Nolan Young on September 10. With family and friends gathered under silvery skies and overlooking the Rappahannock River, where dolphins periodically breached the surface, the couple exchanged vows before Rev. John Farmer.
Rappahannock Record
UUFR to host Mystical, Magical Faire October 22
He Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR), 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone, will host a Renaissance-style Mystical, Magical Faire from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 22. The event will bring together musical, theatrical, artistic, culinary and other talents of local creative friends. It’s a “fall fundraiser” to support UUFR...
Rappahannock Record
Emma H. Robertson
WEEMS—Emma H. Robertson, 94, of Weems departed this life September 16, 2022. She is survived by her children, Clifton Robertson (Doris), Linda Henderson (Danny), Joanne Elbourn and Teena Carlson (Danny); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paige Robertson; sister, Louise...
Rappahannock Record
Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
Rappahannock Record
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Rappahannock Record
Grant request deadline is November 1 for Grace Church Yard Sale funds
In May of this year, the Grace Church Yard Sale awarded $48,000 to 13 local nonprofit organizations. Organizations which are 501(c)(3) may apply through a grant request; an Outreach Grant Application is found under “Resources” at graceepiscopalkilmarnock.com. Applications also may be picked up fro 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at at Grace Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.
Rappahannock Record
Worship outdoors in Reedville
An outdoor praise and worship service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 25, at the gazebo at Bethany UMC, 454 Main Street, Reedville. Bring a chair.
Rappahannock Record
St. Mary’s Fleeton to celebrate Oktoberfest
The time is here for cooler weather, fall colors and St. Mary’s Oktoberfest. The event will be held Saturday, October 1, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,3020 Fleeton Road, Reedville. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. when the official Fleeton Burgermeister for the day, Michael DeGroot, taps the first keg of authentic German Oktoberfest Brew and yells “O’zapft is!”
Rappahannock Record
Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
Rappahannock Record
Boys & Girls Club recognizes super stars
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BgCNN) recently recognized its youth and teen of the month members. The Lancaster youth of the month is Syn’cere Taylor, He is 11 years old and in the sixth grade at Lancaster Middle School. Taylor has been attending the BGCNN for about 2 years.
Rappahannock Record
Sheriffs’ Reports 09-22-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against six individuals. A Hague man, 41, was charged September 13 with failure to report to jail for a weekend sentence. A Lancaster woman, 30, was charged September 13 with contempt of court: failure to appear. A White Stone woman,...
Rappahannock Record
Roots music event is Saturday
The Foundation for Historic Christ Church’s John H. Hunt II Chesapeake History Forum will present Gregg Kimball with “Virginia Roots Music with a Taste of the Chesapeake.”The program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. The...
Rappahannock Record
Job fair set for Friday
A pop-up hiring event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Lancashire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 287 School Street, Kilmarnock. Available positions are posted at vahs.com/careers and individuals can apply online. The Facebook event link is https://fb.me/e/2OYtzR1kO.
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster County Circuit Court Report
LANCASTER—The Lancaster County Circuit Court convened Friday, September 16, with the Hon. R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Alkendra Coleman of Mollusk, charged with a felony for violating probation, a hearing was withdrawn and scheduled for December 9. In the case of Laura Purcell of Gum Spring,...
Rappahannock Record
Fall pairing: oysters and wine
Ryan Bogner shucks oysters as fast as visitors plucked them off a bed of ice Sunday, September 18, at the Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival. Bogner was shucking for Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, which served oysters chilled on the half shell or roasted. The two-day event featured wineries, breweries, food vendors, craft vendors, car shows and tours of the Great House, home to four generations of the Lee family. More photos appear in this week’s print or E-edition. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Rappahannock Record
Tickets go on sale Sept. 22 for 33rd RFM Oyster Roast
The 33rd Reedville Fishermen’s Museum (RFM) Oyster Roast will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at RFM, 504 Main Street, Reedville. The menu will include roasted and shucked oysters, clam chowder, bean soup, hot dogs, barbecue, soda, water and coffee, reported co-chairman Kathy Elsden. Beer and wine also will be sold.
Rappahannock Record
County is seeking long-term solutions to short-term rentals
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, began discussions on how to address a growing list of complaints regarding short-term rentals in the county. County administrator Don Gill said the number of rentals has risen from 10 in 2018 when the county adopted a short-term rental registry ordinance...
