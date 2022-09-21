The time is here for cooler weather, fall colors and St. Mary’s Oktoberfest. The event will be held Saturday, October 1, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,3020 Fleeton Road, Reedville. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. when the official Fleeton Burgermeister for the day, Michael DeGroot, taps the first keg of authentic German Oktoberfest Brew and yells “O’zapft is!”

REEDVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO