Virginia M. Tucker
LANCASTER—Virginia Mitchell Tucker, 94, of Lancaster passed away September 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Swann (Allen Ray); son, Gary M. Tucker (Valerie); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Swann (Becky), Kevin Swann (Rachel), Jennifer Swann, Leanna Downing, Chelsea Boyd (David), Candace Carney (Zane) and Daidree Michael; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Young, Dr. Bruzgul exchange wedding vows
The bride’s family home, “Summerfield”, in Lancaster was the setting for the wedding of Dr. Alexis Kendall Lee Bruzgul and Bryce Nolan Young on September 10. With family and friends gathered under silvery skies and overlooking the Rappahannock River, where dolphins periodically breached the surface, the couple exchanged vows before Rev. John Farmer.
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Francis Joseph Bohan
KILMARNOCK—Francis Joseph Bohan died on September 18, 2022, at Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, surrounded by family. He was 89 years old. He was an active member of Saint Francis de Sales in Kilmarnock and a constant source of support for his loved ones. Before retiring to Lancaster County,...
Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr.
IRVINGTON—Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr. of Irvington passed away September 18, 2022, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), where he resided for the past 16 years. He was 89. Brautigam, a U.S. Army veteran, was the son of Helen and R. H. Brautigam Sr. Born November 9, 1932, in...
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
UUFR to host Mystical, Magical Faire October 22
He Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR), 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone, will host a Renaissance-style Mystical, Magical Faire from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 22. The event will bring together musical, theatrical, artistic, culinary and other talents of local creative friends. It’s a “fall fundraiser” to support UUFR...
Worship outdoors in Reedville
An outdoor praise and worship service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 25, at the gazebo at Bethany UMC, 454 Main Street, Reedville. Bring a chair.
Boys & Girls Club recognizes super stars
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BgCNN) recently recognized its youth and teen of the month members. The Lancaster youth of the month is Syn’cere Taylor, He is 11 years old and in the sixth grade at Lancaster Middle School. Taylor has been attending the BGCNN for about 2 years.
St. Mary’s Fleeton to celebrate Oktoberfest
The time is here for cooler weather, fall colors and St. Mary’s Oktoberfest. The event will be held Saturday, October 1, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,3020 Fleeton Road, Reedville. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. when the official Fleeton Burgermeister for the day, Michael DeGroot, taps the first keg of authentic German Oktoberfest Brew and yells “O’zapft is!”
Junior Cotillion to begin
Junior Cotillion of the Northern Neck offers students in grades 6-8 an opportunity to learn dancing and to develop social skills. There will be six sessions, one Sunday a month from October through March 2023. Dances will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Irvington Baptist Church, 53 King Carter Drive Irvington. To apply, call Kimberly Vail, 761-2845.
Grant request deadline is November 1 for Grace Church Yard Sale funds
In May of this year, the Grace Church Yard Sale awarded $48,000 to 13 local nonprofit organizations. Organizations which are 501(c)(3) may apply through a grant request; an Outreach Grant Application is found under “Resources” at graceepiscopalkilmarnock.com. Applications also may be picked up fro 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at at Grace Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.
Roots music event is Saturday
The Foundation for Historic Christ Church’s John H. Hunt II Chesapeake History Forum will present Gregg Kimball with “Virginia Roots Music with a Taste of the Chesapeake.”The program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. The...
Sheriffs’ Reports 09-22-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against six individuals. A Hague man, 41, was charged September 13 with failure to report to jail for a weekend sentence. A Lancaster woman, 30, was charged September 13 with contempt of court: failure to appear. A White Stone woman,...
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Fall pairing: oysters and wine
Ryan Bogner shucks oysters as fast as visitors plucked them off a bed of ice Sunday, September 18, at the Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival. Bogner was shucking for Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, which served oysters chilled on the half shell or roasted. The two-day event featured wineries, breweries, food vendors, craft vendors, car shows and tours of the Great House, home to four generations of the Lee family. More photos appear in this week’s print or E-edition. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 22 for 33rd RFM Oyster Roast
The 33rd Reedville Fishermen’s Museum (RFM) Oyster Roast will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at RFM, 504 Main Street, Reedville. The menu will include roasted and shucked oysters, clam chowder, bean soup, hot dogs, barbecue, soda, water and coffee, reported co-chairman Kathy Elsden. Beer and wine also will be sold.
Job fair set for Friday
A pop-up hiring event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Lancashire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 287 School Street, Kilmarnock. Available positions are posted at vahs.com/careers and individuals can apply online. The Facebook event link is https://fb.me/e/2OYtzR1kO.
Regulatory revisions continue in Northumberland
HEATHSVILLE—In an effort to meet a November deadline imposed by the board of supervisors, the planning commission on Thursday, September 15, continued its work to revise solar and camping ordinances. An additional work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 195 Judicial Place, Heathsville.
Lancaster County Circuit Court Report
LANCASTER—The Lancaster County Circuit Court convened Friday, September 16, with the Hon. R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Alkendra Coleman of Mollusk, charged with a felony for violating probation, a hearing was withdrawn and scheduled for December 9. In the case of Laura Purcell of Gum Spring,...
