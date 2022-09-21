Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
Q985
Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0