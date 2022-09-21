ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyTexasDaily

Search Beyond the Headlines to Find What’s Right for Your Child

(Carrie Goux, EVP, GreatSchools) - Looking for good news about the state of your child’s education? It’s hard to find these days, but parents need hope now more than ever. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education released new data showing that two decades of progress in math and reading were erased. Two decades.
The Conversation Africa

Business mentoring and support in South Africa: how principals can improve early childhood development centres

Early childhood development centres, often referred to as crèches, day cares, edu-cares or preschools, are vital spaces for young children. There, they can learn and play, interacting with their peers and receiving care while their parents are at work or looking for work. These centres are crucial building blocks for children’s development – and their futures.
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
Terry Mansfield

Learn With Free Online Classes

Learning is a lifelong process. It can be difficult to focus and study when you are young. However, it's essential to study every day as you get older. Learning online helps you achieve your educational goals.
geteducated.com

Math Majors: A Guide to Higher Education in Mathematics

Are you thinking about majoring in math? Then you’re making a great decision! Math is a fascinating and versatile field of study leading to infinite possibilities. This guide will discuss what math majors can do with their degree, the different specializations within the field, and how to choose the right program for you.
