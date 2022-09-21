Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
IDOT announces bridge deck patching on I-80 in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the third of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, lane […]
starvedrock.media
Two Joliet men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
Shots fired in a Grundy County bar early Saturday killed two men. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said both were pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30am. 25-year old Dameonta Terry-Travis and 33-year old Darius Travis - both of Joliet - were fatally shot at Gipper's Bar in Coal City.
starvedrock.media
Chicago man fatally crashed near Seneca on the 17th
A Chicago man apparently died in a motorcycle crash on the 17th. That from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan. The release said Contreras Eulalio had been in a Seneca bar on the 17th, but had not been seen since. His friends reported him missing on the 21st. Callahan stated that video footage showed Eulalio leaving the bar eastbound on Route 6.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
nypressnews.com
Bourbonnais Man, 18, killed after crashing into stadium in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) – A Bourbonnais man is dead after crashing into the bleachers of a stadium in Michigan City Thursday night. Michigan City police said around 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police were requested to investigate a deadly crash in the area. A preliminary investigation by an ISP...
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in motorized bicycle crash in Oswego
The Oswego Police Department says one person was hurt in a motorized bicycle crash with a Toyota Camry early Saturday morning. Police say it happened at Route 30 and Route 34. The rider of the bicycle, 35-year-old Earl C. Thomas of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The bike sustained heavy damage. The Toyota only had minor damage.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
wcsjnews.com
Chicago Man Killed in Seneca Motorcycle Crash
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Chicago man. Callahan states the crash appears to have occurred Saturday, September 17th on Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca. According to family and friends, Contreras Eulalio, 69,...
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
nypressnews.com
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
starvedrock.media
Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge
Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 23rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, Gavin Gaddis, on a Grundy County warrant for...
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
starvedrock.media
Warrants issued and search continues Streator twosome
Warrants have been issued for two Streator residents wanted after a shooting last Saturday in Streator. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a bond of $50,000 is set for twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton on a charge of aggravated battery. Her partner, 24-year old Timothy Wheaton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is $100,000. As of now, they are still unaccounted for. They are wanted for questioning after a shooting at 1427 South Cleveland. Shelton and Wheaton were last seen leaving the scene in a purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with neon green accents. The license plate bore the letters: AKAYY7. No other details on that shooting were given.
wcsjnews.com
Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...
