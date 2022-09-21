Read full article on original website
Related
morningbrew.com
Should companies penalize employees for partying on their personal time?
Burning questions of our time. When we clock out, we go back to our private lives: parenting, studying, caregiving, and, (hopefully) having fun. But recently, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced backlash and calls for her resignation after videos surfaced of her partying after hours. Then there was a nurse with an OnlyFans account, who was fired after coworkers found her content. But is it fair to take disciplinary action against an employee or a public official for what goes on during personal time? Where’s the line between accountability and privacy? Hit Reply and let us know your thoughts in the Inbox!—SS.
Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won't be getting a payment due to...
UPS Needs 100,000 Seasonal Workers and Will Pay Up to $30 Per Hour
If there was ever a time to apply for a UPS seasonal driver position, it would be now. UPS announced at the beginning of September 2022 that it's looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers and is prepared to offer competitive wages. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s a look...
No Classroom? No Problem — 4 Online Jobs for Teachers
The option to work from home wasn't available to many workers before the pandemic, but the stay-at-home orders and lockdowns of the COVID-19 era made remote work a necessity. Luckily, there are now plenty of online jobs for teachers — and sometimes those remote jobs pay much better than classroom jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Employee Says They Are Cross-Trained to Work as Barista, Sparking Debate on TikTok
Retailers typically hire people to fill managerial roles that require them to wear many hats including cashier, merchandiser, and staff scheduler. This ensures they can step in where needed. But with the pool of candidates getting smaller (and labor shortages increasing), popular retailer Target is cross-training regular employees to do...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 1