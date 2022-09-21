Burning questions of our time. When we clock out, we go back to our private lives: parenting, studying, caregiving, and, (hopefully) having fun. But recently, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced backlash and calls for her resignation after videos surfaced of her partying after hours. Then there was a nurse with an OnlyFans account, who was fired after coworkers found her content. But is it fair to take disciplinary action against an employee or a public official for what goes on during personal time? Where’s the line between accountability and privacy? Hit Reply and let us know your thoughts in the Inbox!—SS.

