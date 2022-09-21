ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
morningbrew.com

Should companies penalize employees for partying on their personal time?

Burning questions of our time. When we clock out, we go back to our private lives: parenting, studying, caregiving, and, (hopefully) having fun. But recently, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced backlash and calls for her resignation after videos surfaced of her partying after hours. Then there was a nurse with an OnlyFans account, who was fired after coworkers found her content. But is it fair to take disciplinary action against an employee or a public official for what goes on during personal time? Where’s the line between accountability and privacy? Hit Reply and let us know your thoughts in the Inbox!—SS.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

No Classroom? No Problem — 4 Online Jobs for Teachers

The option to work from home wasn't available to many workers before the pandemic, but the stay-at-home orders and lockdowns of the COVID-19 era made remote work a necessity. Luckily, there are now plenty of online jobs for teachers — and sometimes those remote jobs pay much better than classroom jobs.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Paid Time Off#Vocational Skills#The Limonjyan Law Group#Fmla#Cfra
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy