ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFku6_0i4VvAs600

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ( WVNS )– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail.

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump, 3 kids for business fraud

The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at Southern Regional Jail in 2022, while serving a jail sentence. Further information on inmate deaths was unavailable on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was notified by SRJ on Saturday of Shrewsbury’s death and delivered the news in person to his mother, Anna Shrewsbury, of the Bud area. SRJ representatives did not reference the manner of death, Wyoming officials reported.

Shrewsbury, a logger, was fighting substance abuse disorder but was in generally good physical health, his daughter, Miranda Smith of the Mullens area, said.

MORE: Press conference held at SRJ following death of inmate

Smith said Shrewsbury was pulled over by police and, during the traffic stop, admitted that he had used an illegal narcotic. He was charged with second offense DUI, she said, and turned himself into authorities on August 29, 2022, which is the day he reported to jail.

Family members had FaceTime calls with Shrewsbury and became disturbed by his appearance during a virtual visit on September 10, 2022, said Smith.

“His face was black. He had black eyes,” recalled Smith. “He was telling me it was very hard to breathe and he couldn’t use the bathroom. He was calling the nurses station for help. People in his pod were calling the nurse’s station for help.”

“They got no response.”

She said her dad told family members he believed his ribs were broken. Smith also said she believes her father was denied medical care until his last night at the jail, shortly before his death.

Prime Care Medical of West Virginia, a private business based in Harrisburg, PA, provides medical services to incarcerated patients at Southern Regional, according to state officials. The Prime Care website reports that since 2001, the state also contracts the company to provide health services for West Virginia Division of Juvenile Services.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

West Virginia court fines, fees, costs now payable online

State officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for information on the state’s contract with Prime Care Medical of West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to investigate the jail in April, after guards made reports to media outlets that inmates in the quarantine pod had been forced to drink out of a toilet.

Just five months before Shrewsbury’s death, state officials had investigated reports of human rights violations at the jail and ruled the reports were unfounded.

“Southern Regional Jail is a place where a lot of people are waiting for their day in court. We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia. Nor should we have folks worried that when they enter Southern Regional Jail that they could receive the death penalty.”

Christian Martine

Martine said severe staff shortages at state jails place incarcerated people, guards and general workers at a higher risk of being killed or injured. He wants Gov. Justice to call a special session for lawmakers to address the crisis in the state jail system, he said.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer declined to comment on reports of Shrewsbury’s death on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, citing an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

City of Beckley sees an increase in Fentanyl overdoses

West Virginia State Police is investigating Shrewsbury’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Wyoming County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Wyoming County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Police led on foot chase after man escapes custody

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Georgia man faces felony charges following a partially successful escape from custody in Fayette County Thursday morning. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reports that, in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 22, 2022, a defendant was transported to temporary holding following a sentencing of 1 to 5 years in Fayette County Circuit Court for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail after a 19-day stay at the facility on Saturday. Alvis Shrewsbury’s family claims he was beaten by other inmates in the pod prior to September 10, and...
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
ALUM CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fraud#State Of West Virginia#Southern Regional Jail#Facetime#Shrewsbury
WSAZ

Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

3 Logan County volunteer fire departments under investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three volunteer fire departments in Logan County are under investigation for misuse of funds, according to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. “Our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit was called into Logan County specifically to look at allegations at the Logan County Volunteer Fire Department #2,” said Kallie Cart, Deputy […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Husband and wife charged with concealing a human body in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mullens couple is charged after concealing a deceased human body. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, two deputies were dispatched to a dead-on-arrival call off Green Street in Mullens, later identified as Jason Lawrence Goad of Mullens. Deputies were informed that Jason Goad would hang out with a friend, Penny Sue Biggs. Deputies tried to reach Penny Biggs but were unsuccessful and returned the next day to her home. Her husband, Wallace Biggs, told deputies that he hadn’t seen his wife. When deputies asked Mr. Biggs where she went, he told them he didn’t know, and sometimes she takes off. Later in the day, a deputy advised that he had Penny Biggs in custody for warrants irrelevant to this case. She was found hiding inside a home in Otsego.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy