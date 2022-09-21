ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WGAL

Philadelphia adding standalone toilets over next five years

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia will be installing standalone toilets over the next five years. Video above: Reporter asks residents what they think of the new restrooms. The city is trying to provide more public restrooms in key areas. The first of the new toilets, called Portland Loo restrooms, will open...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Billy Penn
The Philadelphia Citizen

The West Philly Housing Crisis That Was Utterly Avoidable

At the risk of being presumptuous, permit me to begin by speaking for the citizens of Philadelphia: We’re sorry, Penn President Liz Magill. In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, the new head of the University of Pennsylvania readied to give her first major address at the school’s annual Convocation, welcoming new students. Minutes into her speech — ironically titled “The Importance of Productive Disagreement” — protestors began shouting her down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
billypenn.com

Video: Mid-Autumn Festival surges through Chinatown with lion dances, drumming, and a message for the Sixers

Take a few seconds to imagine a day filled with neighborhood bonding, beautiful lights, dances, a cheerful crowd, tasty desserts — and an undercurrent of community activism. Asian Americans United hosted the 27th annual Mid-Autumn Festival last weekend in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, bringing back the seasonal celebration for the first time since the city’s COVID lockdown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia

The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

