FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
kensingtonvoice.com
Fairhill residents use “creative disruption” to fight back against trash with events scheduled this fall
A new coalition of Fairhill residents and community partners are finding creative ways to address the neighborhood’s trash and illegal dumping, starting with a “trash funeral.”. Die Dumping Die (D3) is a collaboration between Fairhill United for Livability, HACE CDC’s Team NAS, and Mural Arts. The group’s mission...
WGAL
Philadelphia adding standalone toilets over next five years
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia will be installing standalone toilets over the next five years. Video above: Reporter asks residents what they think of the new restrooms. The city is trying to provide more public restrooms in key areas. The first of the new toilets, called Portland Loo restrooms, will open...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
phillyvoice.com
Philly residents could soon get paid for reporting quality of life issues in their neighborhoods
An ordinance that incentivizes Philadelphia residents to help solve quality of life issues in their neighborhoods was introduced by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday. The Citizen Watchdog Fund bill would reward those who help address things like illegal dumping, excessive noise and ATV usage on the streets. A payment...
fox29.com
Family and friends of slain Temple University student ensure his memory lives on
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - The fight to Save Our Streets hits close to home for one family whose son was killed blocks from Temple University’s freshmen dorms. His parents, and former schools, are doing everything they can to keep his memory alive. Molly and Dennis Collington never imagined they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The West Philly Housing Crisis That Was Utterly Avoidable
At the risk of being presumptuous, permit me to begin by speaking for the citizens of Philadelphia: We’re sorry, Penn President Liz Magill. In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, the new head of the University of Pennsylvania readied to give her first major address at the school’s annual Convocation, welcoming new students. Minutes into her speech — ironically titled “The Importance of Productive Disagreement” — protestors began shouting her down.
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
billypenn.com
Video: Mid-Autumn Festival surges through Chinatown with lion dances, drumming, and a message for the Sixers
Take a few seconds to imagine a day filled with neighborhood bonding, beautiful lights, dances, a cheerful crowd, tasty desserts — and an undercurrent of community activism. Asian Americans United hosted the 27th annual Mid-Autumn Festival last weekend in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, bringing back the seasonal celebration for the first time since the city’s COVID lockdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Board Votes to Proceed with 70-Property Acquisition for King of Prussia Rail Line
SEPTA's board of directors voted on Thursday to move forward with the acquisition of 70 sites to make way for its proposed King of Prussia Rail Line project, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 70 sites are located on or around the rail line's proposed path and would allow the...
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom For 10 Years
For more than ten years, Philadelphia crimes have been marked with GPS coordinates for Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom if police officers made a typo or were unable to record a precise location. NBC10 in Philadelphia spoke to Shineka Crawford, whose 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was murdered last summer. Barbour was...
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
Phillymag.com
Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia
The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
