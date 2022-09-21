ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register for free Oct. 1 Community Engagement Workshops

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
The City of Fort Worth Community Engagement Workshops are Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Register now for a morning of discovery, collaboration and inspiration.

Attendees will learn something new about City services and get hands-on training for engaging with city issues and projects to move the community forward.

Workshop topics:

Session 1: 9-10 a.m.

Crime Prevention. Fort Worth Police share tips for preventing crime at your home and in your neighborhood. Learn what you and your neighbors can do to prevent crime every day and during the upcoming holiday season.

Zoning Change Notices. Learn how the City notifies nearby neighbors about potential zoning changes and what to do with notices to show your support or opposition to proposed changes.

Session 2: 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Choose Facebook for neighborhood communications, using MyFW app* to report City issues or planning a neighborhood cleanup.

Session 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Choose updates on homelessness prevention, reaching out to new neighbors* or recruiting and keeping volunteers.

* These topics are available with Spanish interpretation.

Register now for these free workshops, and invite others in your neighborhood to register, too. Beginning at 8:15 a.m., coffee and light breakfast are provided by generous sponsor, the Meta Fort Worth Data Center. Meta is the parent company of Facebook.

To learn more, contact the Community Engagement Team at 817-392-6201.

