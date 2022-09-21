ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City not immune to higher employee health care costs

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9Spk_0i4VsyO100

What it does: The City of Fort Worth wants to ensure its employee retention and recruitment initiatives are ample for having and attracting an exceptional workforce. This proposal allows the City to compete for top talent locally in the public and private sectors.

What’s the benefit to taxpayers: Residents of one of the nation’s largest cities deserve a top-notch workforce working for them. This allows for efficient and smooth day-to-day operations that help in achieving the mission of providing residents with a safe and clean community.

What’s the budget proposal: $12.1 million

What’s next: The Council is expected to vote on the budget at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Pay, pension and benefits are areas employees and employers are often most concerned about.

Realizing the City competes with many area employers in the public and private sectors for talent, ongoing salary reviews are conducted in each budget cycle. This ensures the City is offering attractive, market-based salaries. Additional money is set aside in the budget if salary adjustments are needed.

Annually, City of Fort Worth employees are eligible for performance-based raises that average about 4% and possible additional salary adjustments.

Fort Worth employs approximately 6,600 workers. Salaries and benefits represent just over 37% of the City’s expenses.

To retain and attract employees, the City offers affordable and quality health benefits as well as contributes to the employee’s pension.

About 5,400 employees are on City health plans, but when family members and retirees are included, the number increases to 13,000 on health insurance. Employees pay a portion of the monthly premiums, but the bulk is covered by the City.

Employee premiums are rising slightly this year in response to overall increases in health care costs.

This year, the City Council is being asked to approve increasing to 12 weeks the amount of paid maternity/paternity leave. This is a popular and growing retention tool nationwide. The City currently offers six weeks of paid leave.

Learn more about the City of Fort Worth budget.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Health Benefits#Health Care#Paid Leave#Vocational Skills
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy