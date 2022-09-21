ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Council recap for Sept. 20

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSAZS_0i4Vsm2X00

The Fort Worth City Council conducted a work session Tuesday, Sept. 20, at City Hall.

Informal reports

  • American Rescue Plan Act allocation recommendations.
  • City of Fort Worth hiring process.
  • DFW International Airport amendments to codes of rules and regulations.
  • Flooding notification.
  • Monthly development activity report.
  • Stockyards mobility study.

Presentations

  • Public art program. Dozens of proposed projects were presented to the Council. These include streets and mobility infrastructure projects; parks and recreation facilities; and library, fire and police improvements.
  • East Lancaster Corridor planning study. A multiyear effort involving Fort Worth and its partners will transform the historic corridor between downtown and beyond Interstate-820.
  • University Drive Corridor improvement project. Phase 1 stretches from West Rosedale Street to Riverfront Drive, and Phase 2 goes from Trail Drive to West Rosedale Street. Total estimated cost is $5.73 million for Phase 1, all local funds, and $7.7 million for Phase 2, 100% federal funds. The Council also heard an update on corridor improvements along West Seventh Street.

Watch the meeting on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library and on the City’s YouTube channel.

Other City Council meetings on Sept. 20:

  • Executive session.
  • Public comment meeting.

Comments / 0

 

