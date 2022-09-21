City Council recap for Sept. 20

The Fort Worth City Council conducted a work session Tuesday, Sept. 20, at City Hall.

Informal reports

American Rescue Plan Act allocation recommendations.

City of Fort Worth hiring process.

DFW International Airport amendments to codes of rules and regulations.

Flooding notification.

Monthly development activity report.

Stockyards mobility study.

Presentations

Public art program. Dozens of proposed projects were presented to the Council. These include streets and mobility infrastructure projects; parks and recreation facilities; and library, fire and police improvements.

East Lancaster Corridor planning study. A multiyear effort involving Fort Worth and its partners will transform the historic corridor between downtown and beyond Interstate-820.

University Drive Corridor improvement project. Phase 1 stretches from West Rosedale Street to Riverfront Drive, and Phase 2 goes from Trail Drive to West Rosedale Street. Total estimated cost is $5.73 million for Phase 1, all local funds, and $7.7 million for Phase 2, 100% federal funds. The Council also heard an update on corridor improvements along West Seventh Street.

Other City Council meetings on Sept. 20:

Executive session.

Public comment meeting.

