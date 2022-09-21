ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Funds available for those struggling to pay utility bills

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eP1f9_0i4VsLP200

Money is available to help customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Fort Worth wants to connect income-eligible customers with the funding.

Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding community-based events where residents can sign up. The first event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.

There is funding for water, gas and electric utility bill payments for customers who are in jeopardy of having their utilities turned off or need some help in paying their utility bills.

Anyone who wants to apply will need to bring:

  • A photo identification.
  • Water, gas, electric bills.
  • Proof of legal residency in the United States (passport, birth certificate, green card).
  • Proof of household income for the past 30 days (award letters, paycheck stubs, pension letters) for all household members.

Water utility staff will be able to access water account information onsite.

The City is planning more events, but the dates and locations are not final.

The funds are from the federal government through the COVID relief bill passed in 2021. Funds must be used by certain deadlines, so apply soon.

Anyone who cannot attend this event can contact Community Action Partners at 817-392-5795 for more information on the program.

Photo: Utility bill assistance funds are available locally from the federal government through the COVID relief bill.

#Utility Bill#Water Utility#Electric Utility#Bills#Community Action Partners#City
