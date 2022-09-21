Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
Honest Cooking
10 Showstopping Winners of The National Gingerbread House Competition
It’s that time of year again and a lot is at stake! The National Gingerbread House Competition returns at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Whether it’s whimsical cabins of candy, gumdrop-adorned castles or sugar-spun landscapes competitors of the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition, will have a chance to achieve one of the coveted awards as well as win a prize of worth more than $40,00. This season features six brand-new awards including best use of sprinkles, most unique ingredient. Additionally, there’s best use of color, pop culture star, and most innovative structure. The esteemed panel of returning judges include Nicholas Lodge and celebrity chef, author and TV personality, Carla Hall.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field serves up an impressive menu
If you’ve been out at Harmon Field lately, you might have noticed a few changes to the concession stand. Now Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field, this dining option offers a full menu seven days a week, featuring fresh-made burgers, fries, Sabrettes hot dogs, chicken fingers, a variety of salads, cheese steaks, and breakfast all day.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
biltmorebeacon.com
Herd on the horizon: Elk Fest set to return
After a two-year hiatus, an event bringing two full days of authentic Appalachian experiences, live entertainment, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more, all centered around the elk is coming to Maggie Valley. Elk Fest kicks-off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run until 6 p.m. at the Maggie...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
Eater
12 Stops for Outstanding Cocktails in Asheville
Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.
ourstate.com
The 1980s: The City That Almost Wasn’t
The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Many cities are known for signature landmarks. Others build a piece of their legacy on what wasn’t constructed — what was instead preserved and transformed. Such is the story of Asheville and the downtown mall that never was.
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
my40.tv
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
