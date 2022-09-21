ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

World Economic Forum

Commitment to ESG Reporting is Driving Change within Global Corporations, New Study Shows

Madeleine Hillyer, Media Relations and Public Affairs, mhll@weforum.org. New case studies from the World Economic Forum offer first insights on how ESG reporting is driving effective transformation on global corporations’ sustainability efforts. They also show emerging risks for regulators as companies are still struggling with the confusing and disparate...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

3 ways to make energy storage more innovative and sustainable

Increasing the use of renewable energy depends on energy storage technology Image: Maxim Hopman for Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

At World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Meetings, Leaders Advance Cooperation on Climate Action, Industry Decarbonization and Social Resilience

World Economic Forum meeting sees renewed action on cleaning up plastic waste, polluted air and contaminated water. Progress on climate action includes the launch of Crypto Sustainability Coalition and enhanced commitments around Scope 3 emissions. Reskilling Revolution champions continue to make progress in upskilling and reskilling 1 billion people. View...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

'Positive' climate tipping points are possible. What are they?

Renewable power is rapidly becoming the cheapest form of energy in much of the world. Image: Pexels/ Los Muertos Crew. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How better metrics on climate risk can accelerate progress to net zero

Events such as Hurricane Ida in 2021 have highlighted the need for better financial metrics on climate risk Image: Brian McGowan on Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics Initiative: Partner Case Studies (Part 2)

In May 2022, the World Economic Forum published its inaugural set of case studies to illustrate the experiences of some of the world’s largest companies as they report on the Forum’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. This white paper is the second in the series of case studies, profiling the experiences of six public companies: Ecopetrol, HEINEKEN, JLL, Philips, SABIC and Schneider Electric. Drawing on interviews with corporate leaders responsible for the sustainability reporting of their companies, the paper presents ways in which the metrics drive internal corporate transformation and create impact in the wider world. It also highlights personal insights and advice from the heads of ESG/sustainability or their team members who find themselves at the front line of sustainability reporting.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How can we deliver sustainable healthcare? 3 industry leaders lay out solutions

Achieving sustainable healthcare and delivering equitable health services worldwide is a growing concern. Disruption in essential health services during the pandemic resulted in a drop in immunisation coverage for the first time in a decade and increased deaths from tuberculosis and malaria, the UN reports. Three industry leaders tackling the...
HEALTH SERVICES
World Economic Forum

How has global warming fuelled extreme weather this year? 5 climate change stories to read this week

Mass migration, the energy transition and Western US megadrought - here are the latest stories on climate change. Image: Unsplash/Chris Gallagher. How is the World Economic Forum fighting the climate crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

These two start-ups are making farming more sustainable. Here’s how

Two start-ups in India and Ghana are among those making sustainable farming a possibility. Image: Unsplash/Anaya Katlego. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

The Chairperson’s Guide to a Just Transition

The transition to a climate-neutral economy will impact people and geographies in different ways. By considering these impacts, businesses have a chance to address previous systemic inequalities and ensure new systems are fair and inclusive, while remaining profitable and in balance with the needs of the people and the environment.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Indonesia's coastal villages look to mangroves to combat flooding. Here's how it works

Restoring mangroves is helping villagers protect their communities from flooding. Image: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Michael Taylor. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

It's time we prioritized menstrual health in Nigeria. Here's why

Girls lose 24% of their school days in Nigeria due to menstruation. Image: World Economic Forum/Abuja Hub. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
EDUCATION

