Commitment to ESG Reporting is Driving Change within Global Corporations, New Study Shows
New case studies from the World Economic Forum offer first insights on how ESG reporting is driving effective transformation on global corporations' sustainability efforts. They also show emerging risks for regulators as companies are still struggling with the confusing and disparate...
3 ways to make energy storage more innovative and sustainable
Increasing the use of renewable energy depends on energy storage technology Image: Maxim Hopman for Unsplash.
At World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Meetings, Leaders Advance Cooperation on Climate Action, Industry Decarbonization and Social Resilience
World Economic Forum meeting sees renewed action on cleaning up plastic waste, polluted air and contaminated water. Progress on climate action includes the launch of Crypto Sustainability Coalition and enhanced commitments around Scope 3 emissions. Reskilling Revolution champions continue to make progress in upskilling and reskilling 1 billion people.
'Positive' climate tipping points are possible. What are they?
Renewable power is rapidly becoming the cheapest form of energy in much of the world. Image: Pexels/ Los Muertos Crew.
How better metrics on climate risk can accelerate progress to net zero
Events such as Hurricane Ida in 2021 have highlighted the need for better financial metrics on climate risk Image: Brian McGowan on Unsplash.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics Initiative: Partner Case Studies (Part 2)
In May 2022, the World Economic Forum published its inaugural set of case studies to illustrate the experiences of some of the world’s largest companies as they report on the Forum’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. This white paper is the second in the series of case studies, profiling the experiences of six public companies: Ecopetrol, HEINEKEN, JLL, Philips, SABIC and Schneider Electric. Drawing on interviews with corporate leaders responsible for the sustainability reporting of their companies, the paper presents ways in which the metrics drive internal corporate transformation and create impact in the wider world. It also highlights personal insights and advice from the heads of ESG/sustainability or their team members who find themselves at the front line of sustainability reporting.
The Inflation Reduction Act offers much-needed certainty for climate start-ups
The Inflation Reduction Act releases hundreds of billions of dollars of carbon-cutting enterprises — including start-ups. Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.
How can we deliver sustainable healthcare? 3 industry leaders lay out solutions
Achieving sustainable healthcare and delivering equitable health services worldwide is a growing concern. Disruption in essential health services during the pandemic resulted in a drop in immunisation coverage for the first time in a decade and increased deaths from tuberculosis and malaria, the UN reports. Three industry leaders tackling the...
University health hubs can help us meet the Sustainable Development Goals
Universities can play a key role in meeting Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. Image: REUTERS.
How has global warming fuelled extreme weather this year? 5 climate change stories to read this week
Mass migration, the energy transition and Western US megadrought - here are the latest stories on climate change. Image: Unsplash/Chris Gallagher.
These two start-ups are making farming more sustainable. Here’s how
Two start-ups in India and Ghana are among those making sustainable farming a possibility. Image: Unsplash/Anaya Katlego.
The Chairperson’s Guide to a Just Transition
The transition to a climate-neutral economy will impact people and geographies in different ways. By considering these impacts, businesses have a chance to address previous systemic inequalities and ensure new systems are fair and inclusive, while remaining profitable and in balance with the needs of the people and the environment.
Indonesia's coastal villages look to mangroves to combat flooding. Here's how it works
Restoring mangroves is helping villagers protect their communities from flooding. Image: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Michael Taylor.
Quiet quitting: Companies need to learn lessons from it, not dismiss it as a Gen Z trend
Business leaders can only stop quiet quitting by learning to see things from the point of view of their staff. Image: Unsplash/Alex Kotliarskyi.
It's time we prioritized menstrual health in Nigeria. Here's why
Girls lose 24% of their school days in Nigeria due to menstruation. Image: World Economic Forum/Abuja Hub.
