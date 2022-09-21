ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing SmartRec!

High Point, North Carolina
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZXmI_0i4VqVue00

Introducing SmartRec, your new way to make online reservations and payments for High Point Parks & Recreation's programs and events! Effective Sept. 26, SmartRec will replace eTrak, our current system for online transactions.

Here's what you need to know to get started.

If you are currently enrolled for an upcoming program or event, or have an upcoming reservation:

  • A SmartRec account has been created for you!
  • This new software will be available from our website, www.highpointnc.gov/pr so you will have easy access to register for programs and reservations.
  • Use the email address for SmartRec that you used with your eTrak account.
  • You will claim this account to create a new password for SmartRec.

Please call 336.883.3469 if you have questions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
