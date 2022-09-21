Read full article on original website
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-346-2022): Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-347-2022): Fund Advance (2020 CDBG Grant) Consent Agreement FOR: Housing of DC Law Library Association @ 331 South Broadway, Greenville. General Merchant Services-Card...
Officer William Daugherty sworn in
Welcome to the Greenville Police Department, Officer William Daugherty. Officer Daugherty was sworn in on Monday by Mayor Steve Willman in the Council Chambers. He previously worked as a patrol officer for Lewisburg PD, Arcanum PD, and is currently serving in the Army reserves. Congratulations Officer Daugherty and welcome to...
Rita Helen Barhorst
Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
Charles David Schmalenberger
Charles David “Dave” Schmalenberger, age 94 of Greenville, Ohio passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio. Dave was born in Greenville, Ohio on February 15, 1928 to the late Karl and Mary (Jordan) Schmalenberger. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1946, and married Elizabeth “Betty” Brown November 26, 1948.
Rollie W Young
Rollie W. Young, 81 of Union City, Ohio, passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022 at 12:45 AM at Village Green Health Campus. Rollie was born February 5, 1941 in Union City, Indiana, the son of the late Robert D. and Bertha (Miller) Young. Rollie served his country honorably in...
Susan Eileen Hill
Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
Anthony Clint Mullen
April 26, 1973 ~ September 18, 2022 (age 49) Anthony Clint Mullen, age 49, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born April 26, 1973 to Ronnie Eugene Mullen & Roberta Hope Rike (Clouse) in Winchester, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie E. Mullen. He will be missed and remembered by his daughters Zoe Mullen of Covington and Abygail Mullen of Covington; mother Roberta Rike of Covington; stepson Jordan McIntosh of West Milton; 3 grandchildren; girlfriend Lisa Batchelder of Cincinnati; siblings Steve Moland of Covington, Chris Moland of Covington, and Lititia Pippin of Covington.
Green Wave Volleyball wins on the road at Fairborn
After winning a nail biting first set 30-28, the Lady Wave won the 2nd set a little more convincingly, only to fall by narrow margins in the 3rd & 4th sets. Fairborn having forced a 5th set, Greenville found themselves down 6-2 early. Behind the serving of senior Alaina Baughn...
Boys golf plays Troy and Piqua in a tri-match
Boys golf played Troy and Piqua at Locust Hills Golf Course. Troy won shooting a 166, Wave shot 181 and Piqua a 184. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist shooting a 38. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 46, Carson Goodwill a 47 and Will Gettinger a 50. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with...
Girls Varsity Golf beats Sidney HS/MS 202 – 228
The Lady Wave hosted Sidney in a conference match on September 20, 2022. The Lady Wave were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 38, Lexi Slade had a 47; Sofia Chrisman had a 56 and Vera Cox had a 61. Also playing for the Wave were Callee Moore with a 63, Leah Curtis with a 66 and Taylor Trissel with a 68.
