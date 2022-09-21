Courtesy of the wonderful people at HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, we were able to see new construction updates on Elsa’s Ice Castle among The North Mountain in Hong Kong Disneyland. We can see Elsa’s Ice Palace taking shape in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Arendelle: World Of Frozen ahead of its expected opening in the second half of 2023. Through their pictures, we are able to see that Elsa’s Ice Palace is shaping up well, combining well with Anna and Elsa’s Castle that we saw nearing completion earlier this week.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO