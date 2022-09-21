ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend

Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The force will be with you with these two unique lightsaber pommels (a.k.a hilt caps). We found these new designs at the Creature Market in Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Whether you use it on your own personal lightsaber or simply as a stand-alone ornament, these hilt caps are a must-have for every Star Wars fan.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Princess Tiana Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The new Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is now open in New Orleans Square at Disneyland and a whole batch of new “Princess and the Frog” merchandise arrived with it. “Princess...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Parts of Walt Disney World Under State of Emergency as Tropical Depression Approaches, Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Walt Disney World for a Decade, & More: Daily Recap (9/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 23, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World

Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

New Disney x Ann Shen ‘Aristocats’ Collection Arrives at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While some of the items have already debuted at Walt Disney World, we spotted Ann Shen’s new “Aristocats” collection in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. “The Aristocats” Poster Calendar by Ann Shen...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Elsa’s Ice Palace Materializing On The North Mountain in Hong Kong Disneyland

Courtesy of the wonderful people at HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, we were able to see new construction updates on Elsa’s Ice Castle among The North Mountain in Hong Kong Disneyland. We can see Elsa’s Ice Palace taking shape in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Arendelle: World Of Frozen ahead of its expected opening in the second half of 2023. Through their pictures, we are able to see that Elsa’s Ice Palace is shaping up well, combining well with Anna and Elsa’s Castle that we saw nearing completion earlier this week.
WORLD
WDW News Today

Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2 Now Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After first being released on shopDisney last month, the second series of 50th anniversary Vinylmation figures is now available at Walt Disney World. Series 1 was released in October of last year. 50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2...
COMICS
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Christmas Ornaments by Arribas Brothers at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Arribas Brothers has four new Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Christmas ornaments available in Crystal Arts at Magic Kingdom. All of the ornaments are shiny orbs. Their tops have been painted sparkling white, like snow, with Mickey-shaped...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Day of the Dead ‘Coco’ Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While most Americans are focused on Halloween, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is also approaching. To celebrate, Walt Disney World has a new “Coco” ear headband available. “Coco” Ear Headband – $29.99...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Reveals Timeline of EPCOT History Ahead of 40th Anniversary

With anticipation building for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Walt Disney World has released an official timeline chronicling the park’s history. On Oct. 1, 1982, Walt Disney World Resort invited guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century with the opening of EPCOT Center. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.
TRAVEL

