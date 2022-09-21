Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Exclusive Magic Key Experience Including Complimentary Popcorn Carrier at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Magic Key holders attending Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 can head over to Paradise Gardens Park for an exclusive experience including extra candy and a complimentary popcorn carrier. The Magic Key experience is marked with signs near Silly...
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat Available at Universal Studios Florida
Check out this reversible Halloween Horror Nights 2022 bucket hat we found at Universal Studios Store at CityWalk!. Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat — $34.00. This is a reversible hat, and on one side you can find a black Halloween Horror Nights 2022 patch against a solid orange hat with black stitching.
WDW News Today
New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
WDW News Today
New Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The force will be with you with these two unique lightsaber pommels (a.k.a hilt caps). We found these new designs at the Creature Market in Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Whether you use it on your own personal lightsaber or simply as a stand-alone ornament, these hilt caps are a must-have for every Star Wars fan.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
New Princess Tiana Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The new Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is now open in New Orleans Square at Disneyland and a whole batch of new “Princess and the Frog” merchandise arrived with it. “Princess...
WDW News Today
Parts of Walt Disney World Under State of Emergency as Tropical Depression Approaches, Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Walt Disney World for a Decade, & More: Daily Recap (9/23/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
WDW News Today
Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World
Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
New Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set From Dok-Ondar’s in Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has a new Obi-Wan Kenobi legacy lightsaber hilt set. Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set – $592. The set includes three hilts inspired...
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Collections Revealed With Closer Look at Upcoming Items
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney has released another look at the upcoming EPCOT 40th anniversary merchandise collections via The Passholder Buzz in My Disney Experience. We got our first look at this merchandise thanks to a behind-the-scenes video a few days ago.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
WDW News Today
New Disney x Ann Shen ‘Aristocats’ Collection Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While some of the items have already debuted at Walt Disney World, we spotted Ann Shen’s new “Aristocats” collection in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. “The Aristocats” Poster Calendar by Ann Shen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Elsa’s Ice Palace Materializing On The North Mountain in Hong Kong Disneyland
Courtesy of the wonderful people at HKDL Fantasy on Twitter, we were able to see new construction updates on Elsa’s Ice Castle among The North Mountain in Hong Kong Disneyland. We can see Elsa’s Ice Palace taking shape in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Arendelle: World Of Frozen ahead of its expected opening in the second half of 2023. Through their pictures, we are able to see that Elsa’s Ice Palace is shaping up well, combining well with Anna and Elsa’s Castle that we saw nearing completion earlier this week.
WDW News Today
Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
WDW News Today
50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2 Now Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After first being released on shopDisney last month, the second series of 50th anniversary Vinylmation figures is now available at Walt Disney World. Series 1 was released in October of last year. 50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2...
WDW News Today
New 50th Anniversary Christmas Ornaments by Arribas Brothers at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Arribas Brothers has four new Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Christmas ornaments available in Crystal Arts at Magic Kingdom. All of the ornaments are shiny orbs. Their tops have been painted sparkling white, like snow, with Mickey-shaped...
WDW News Today
New Day of the Dead ‘Coco’ Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While most Americans are focused on Halloween, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is also approaching. To celebrate, Walt Disney World has a new “Coco” ear headband available. “Coco” Ear Headband – $29.99...
WDW News Today
Batuu Bounty Hunters Symbol Added Throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park
A symbol for the Bounty Hunters’ Guild has popped up on doors throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. These yellow stamps indicate where guests will be able to collect their bounties during the Batuu Bounty Hunters game available via MagicBand+. MagicBand+ and the game will debut...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reveals Timeline of EPCOT History Ahead of 40th Anniversary
With anticipation building for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Walt Disney World has released an official timeline chronicling the park’s history. On Oct. 1, 1982, Walt Disney World Resort invited guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century with the opening of EPCOT Center. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.
WDW News Today
FULL SHOW PHOTOS & VIDEO: Incredible ¡Vamos! – Bàilalo Show Takes Over the Streets of Universal Studios Florida
This new exciting show features authentic Latin music an a lively and exciting show that is sure to please all audiences. This Latin dance show features heavy interaction with the audience, and is one of the most fast paced and energetic shows we’ve seen at Universal Studios. We found...
Comments / 0