The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
WCVB
Bus fire on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major traffic jam on I-90 west
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A bus fire on Interstate 90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike, has caused a lengthy traffic backup on the highway. State police said the bus fire happened Saturday on I-90 west near Mile Marker 78.2 in Sturbridge. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries...
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
NECN
Developers Break Ground on One of Boston Landing's Final Parcels
The duo of Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge formally broke ground Thursday on a $500 million lab building in Boston Landing, a project that will bring the most significant life sciences component yet to the mixed-use development that has helped transform Brighton. Construction work began this summer on the nine-story...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Security bollards being installed in front of State House
After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, thigh-high bollards and giant planters sprouted outside government buildings across the country to deter terrorists and keep car bombers at bay. Now, some 21 years later, the Massachusetts State House is going the same route, although the bollards – vertical posts secured in concrete...
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
WCVB
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
Boston tavern manager shares work ethic and community ties with a new generation of staff
Restaurant workers are among the hardest working Americans who keep the country moving. The restaurant industry has faced serious struggles over the past several years, from violent protests in American cities in 2020 to excessive COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. More recently, rising inflation and the increase in remote workers...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
whdh.com
Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston plan more disruptions
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston Wednesday morning said more disruptions are planned. Fifteen protestors were arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after the demonstration stopped traffic along Seaport Boulevard for about an hour. All protesters arrested later posted bail, according to officials, and will be due in court over the coming days. The group calling themselves “Extinction Rebellion” said they’re fighting inaction on climate change.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley & The Hunnewell Family
Wellesley famously got its name from noted town benefactor, railroad financier, and horticulturist Horatio Hollis Hunnewell‘s estate, named “Wellesley” after the Welles family he married into in 1835. On rare occasions, the general public is invited onto the grounds. (We suggest trick-or-treating as an opportunity for the...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
whdh.com
Crews work to restore power at Hanscom Air Force Base after ‘significant’ outage
BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Non-essential employees were sent home Thursday night after a reported power outage at Hanscom Air Force Base, according to officials. The 66th Air Base Group’s Public Affairs office said a staggered release of non-essential staff was ordered due to what was being called a “significant power outage.”
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
