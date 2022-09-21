Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?
In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Was DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard a crime? Healey won’t say
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, refused to say Thursday whether she believed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed a crime in sending nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Healey, taking a similar line as Gov. Charlie Baker took earlier this week, instead focused on...
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
NECN
As Energy Costs Rise, Healey and Diehl Offer Different Approaches Ahead of Election
More than two weeks after the Massachusetts primary, the candidates for governor have kept a low profile — with the latest Suffolk/NBC Boston poll showing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey more than 20 points ahead of her Republican opponent, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl. Both candidates have different ideas...
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
Jay McMahon mocks Andrea Campbell saying ‘we’ll see’ on AG debates
Republican nominee for attorney general Jay McMahon redoubled his debate challenges Thursday against Democratic opponent Andrea Campbell and mocked her previous noncommittal response. McMahon, a trial attorney from Cape Cod and former officer in the Massachusetts National Guard, accused Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, of “hiding...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
WCVB
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
WCVB
'Baffles me': Man's redesigned Massachusetts state flag put on pamphlets given to migrants
A Massachusetts man says a version of the state flag that he designed years ago was used on the brochures given to migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. William Bodine, of Pittsfield, said he redesigned the flag on PowerPoint during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bodine uploaded it to...
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Ballot question would shift profits from insurers to dentists
WHY ARE MASSACHUSETTS dentists and orthodontists spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a campaign to change the rules governing dental insurance? Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, has the answer in a report released Thursday: money. A November ballot measure –...
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
WCVB
Attorneys, lawmaker report death threats as migrants sue Florida governor
SANDWICH, Mass. — Attorneys representing dozens of migrants who were flown from Texas to the island of Martha's Vineyard by the state of Florida say their clients are receiving "hate messages and death threats" as they pursue a lawsuit. Attorneys with Lawyers for Civil Rights, which represents a majority...
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
westernmassnews.com
Fairgoers travel from near and far for Massachusetts Day at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was a soggy day for Massachusetts day at the Big E, but many people were there all day long, including Governor Charlie Baker. Western Mass News spoke with fairgoers who braved the weather to have some fun. “Rain or shine for sure I was born...
New energy efficiency standards to help Massachusetts families save money
An agreement was made Wednesday between the Biden administration's Department of Energy and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
newbedfordguide.com
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
