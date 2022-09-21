A mother has set out to prove that you can still “rave and misbehave” in your 40s by showing off her moves at a rave.Karolina Harper, 40, and her husband, Steve, 53, say they party more than their adult children, who “just roll their eyes” at their party animal parents.Originally from Poland, Karolina said she continued her fun-loving lifestyle as she brought up her four children in Coleraine, Northern IrelandFor her 40th birthday, she was gifted a set of DJ decks and has since learned how to mix her own tunes to keep the party going.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Daughter surprises dad in Canadian football hall of fame photoshootKing Charles handed pen by well-wisher ‘just in case’ he needs itFireball spotted over UK ‘may have landed in ocean near Scotland’

