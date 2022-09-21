ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Annual Veterans Stand Down event in Danbury today

The state Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Veterans Stand Down event is today. The outreach initiative has been held for nearly three decades. Five regional in-person Veteran resource access sites include Danbury. The regional events were added two years ago to help more veterans and service members connect with programs and benefits they have earned.
DANBURY, CT
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements with Save The Sound

The Ridgefield and Redding Boards of Selectmen have met to discuss lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act. The towns each reached agreements with Save the Sound, an environmental advocacy group that filed the lawsuits. Federal regulators must now review the agreements and a federal district court judge must also accept them. The nonprofit claims that both Ridgefield and Redding were in violation of Connecticut’s General Permit for the Discharge of Municipal Stormwater.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Danbury Planning Commission recommends not changing City's new cannabis regulations

One group of Danbury officials is giving a negative recommendation to changing the City's new rules on where cannabis establishments can be located. The Planning Commission voted 3 to 1 for the negative referral to the Zoning Commission on an application to change the boundary measurements from cannabis retailers to residential zones. The regulations call for at least 200 feet from the property line to the start of the nearest residential zone. D&B Wellness, the owner of the medical marijuana dispensary on Mill Plain Road and doing business as The Botanist, asked that the measurement be from the front door of the business.
DANBURY, CT

