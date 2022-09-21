One group of Danbury officials is giving a negative recommendation to changing the City's new rules on where cannabis establishments can be located. The Planning Commission voted 3 to 1 for the negative referral to the Zoning Commission on an application to change the boundary measurements from cannabis retailers to residential zones. The regulations call for at least 200 feet from the property line to the start of the nearest residential zone. D&B Wellness, the owner of the medical marijuana dispensary on Mill Plain Road and doing business as The Botanist, asked that the measurement be from the front door of the business.

