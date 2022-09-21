Sometimes learning is sparked by discovery. Consider the local students who recently “stumbled on animal bones” in the woods, offered Michelle Thomas, director of lower grades at Maumee Valley Country Day School. Their teachers gathered the bones in plastic bags to be studied. Then the students wrote about their find to upper school science teacher Jami Barnes, and she invited the pre-K students to the science lab. The bones were cleaned and sanitized in peroxide, scrubbed with sponges, and dried. Ms. Barnes introduced the youngsters to other bones and skulls in the lab, comparing them to the bones found in the forest. Students sketched and measured them before predicting what animal bones they were. Ms. Barnes determined they were deer bones, and they discussed how the animal might have died.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO