Metaverse - The Next Generation of the Internet
Metaverse is a hot keyword phrase, especially in the tech world. Currently, leading technology companies such as Meta, Microsoft, etc., gradually join and invest in this virtual world. So what is Metaverse? Why is it considered the next version of the internet? Let's find out this answer through this article!
DAOs: The Truth Beyond the Hype
“Corporate greed is evil!”, “DAOs will change everything!”, “Unlike corporate governance, anyone can have a say in DAOs!”. These are some widespread stigmas that, for a good reason, is widespread. For a fact, DAOs are indeed, a revolutionary governance structure. It allows people, no matter...
The Evolution of Online Carrier Pigeons — Breaking Down Messaging in Web3
The way we communicate is about to change — forever. Web3 is making waves as the brand new technological paradigm to change the internet as we know it. If you don’t know what web3 is — in short, it’s the same as web2, only it uses new technology to cut out the influence of a service provider.
PETS・
Web3 Walkthrough — Part 2 — Becoming a Web3 Developer
Hey everyone — Bader here! Finally — the Web3 series continues. It has been a couple of weeks I’m aware — however, I can assure you that I have some pretty exciting announcements around things I’ve been building in the space. Most of which will...
The Alternative DAO Path: Disruptive Voting Methods Can Change Power Dynamics
Decentralized Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) were created with the aim of providing a new, democratized, and (hopefully) transparent voting structure. The goal of DAO structure is to facilitate processes taking place in businesses, projects, and online/offline communities. This facilitation gives the opportunity to any member that is part of such communities to vote on organizational decisions by casting their votes on the blockchain.
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
How Will Travel Be Affected by the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a hot topic that has been discussed extensively. It is a virtual universe where everyone with their Internet connection and appropriate devices can enter and interact with each other. With a rich variety of use cases ranging from gaming and entertainment to education and the military, the...
What Are the Blue Buttons of Death?
Authors: twitter.com/ortomichDev, twitter.com/officer_cia. Today, we will deal with what we in our arthouse understanding of the web3 security call the “blue button of death”, and then Ortem will talk about this type of attack using the signature function, which uses EIP-712 — which, in our subjective opinion, is a very underestimated danger!
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Future DeFi : Better Transparency, Efficiency, and Control
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is the term used in the crypto world for financial services based on blockchain technology. With DeFi, you can freely access most of the services supported by banks such as interest earning, lending, buying insurance, borrowing, buying and selling assets. DeFi is faster than traditional financial technologies and does not require cumbersome paperwork or third parties as it is based on decentralized blockchain technology that is fair and transparent. There are some remarkable differences between traditional finance and DeFi which are as follows: There are so many attractive features that DeFi offers to you.
Why Big Brand NFTs Don’t Work (Yet)
Big Brand NFTs and why they don’t work (yet) I love a Corvette. I still have the first Stingray my dad bought me back in 1977. The one right next to the Capn’ America branded Firebird. Growing up, I’d imagine zooming around in that sexy stingray and those curves made it stand out from the other ‘matchbox’ cars I owned; the Mercs, the Ferraris… Corvette as a Brand had, and still has my loyalty.
CARS・
The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
Phys.org
How digital technologies and remote work affect well-being
Many people are kept from falling asleep by thoughts that revolve around work even after the workday is over. In collaboration with Professor Sandra Ohly from the University of Kassel, Professor Marcel Kern, Head of the Work and Health research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, investigates how digital technologies and remote work affect well-being.
How Blockchain Could Automate Low-Level Accounting Jobs
Automation is a highly contentious issue in public discourse. The rise of industrial robots has been linked to millions of lost manufacturing jobs, and the deployment of robotic process automation (RPA) is starting to threaten clerical and back-office jobs as well. In fact, a. of which jobs are most at...
The Metaverse Is Still Waiting to Be Defined
On August 6, 1991, the first-ever website went live. In 2005, the first video on YouTube titled “me at the zoo" was uploaded on the site. Two years later, the now ubiquitous smartphone was released, heralding the advent of some new technologies and the app revolution. Fast forward to...
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon Contributor Modern Eremite Talks Cryptocurrency and Finance
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. If you don't mind, I'd prefer to stay anonymous so let's stick to Modern Eremite. My interests are vast, but time is limited. That's what hunts me from time to time. For a...
Is Money Really Programmable?
This is MY money. I earned it. It’s MINE. Is this how you feel about your money? Most money is earned honestly, such as trading one’s labor, time, capital, or skills for whatever amount of money is agreed upon by two or more parties. Hourly wages, salaries, fees, contracts — there are many ways to earn money. Is it any wonder that people take a serious, possessive attitude when it comes to the money they have made?
Debunking the Interoperability Myth Powered by NFTs
The idea of having an inter-functional, interconnected, and interoperable network has been flaunted a lot within the Web3 ecosystem. This popular rhetoric (mainly spread by the crypto folk) started to invade the internet, promoting concepts such as the “transferability of value outside of a (game) ecosystem”, the ability to purchase an asset in an ecosystem, that can later be used in another one, and driving community empowerment (not sure in which ways).
What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application?
With the rise of DApps, there is some confusion about how DApps function differently from regular mobile or desktop apps. To start off first, the word app is abbreviated from the application. In 1997, the very first mobile was when Nokia 6110 introduced the built-in version of the basic. ....
Creating a Web3 Application with the Coinbase Wallet SDK
Back in 1977, the aspiring musician in me wanted to learn piano after seeing the movie “Star Wars.” I had a goal to learn how to play the main theme of the movie everyone was talking about, so I bought the sheet music. We had a piano in the house, which was a gift from my grandparents.
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
776
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
