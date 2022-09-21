Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD On Fumble
Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson teamed on an improbable return to get Texas A&M back into the game against Arkansas.
Watch: Barion Brown Goes 70 Yards to the Endzone
Kentucky freshman WR Barion Brown is making things happen for the Wildcats under the lights in Lexington. Brown opened the second half with a big-time 70-yard touchdown reception to put Kentucky up 21-14 on Northern Illinois. It's Brown's second TD of the game. Brown now has three ...
WATCH: Trey Benson Returns Opening Kickoff for 93-Yard Touchdown
FSU returns a kickoff for first time since the 2014 National Championship.
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought Wolff’s 45-yard kick for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation was enough for their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch beat the top-ranked Longhorns 14 years ago. The Longhorns had other ideas.
Tar Heels offer 2025 recruit after visit
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have their first offer out to a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. With Idaho native Isiah Harwell visiting for an unofficial visit this weekend, the Tar Heels used this as an opportunity to show their interest in the talented 2025 recruit. Per Inside Carolina, Harwell officially earned his offer while on the visit this weekend, marking the first player in the class to get one from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in ESPN’s rankings and should be a five-star recruit when 247Sports releases their first rankings for the class. He’s become a priority recruit for programs as he’s racked up 12 offers including from Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, Creighton, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA among others. While the Tar Heels amp up the pursuit for recruits in the 2024 class, they can also focus the attention on 2025 prospects as well. And Harwell appears to be getting a lot of attention. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
