Largely dry, “quiet” weather ahead for the Heartland; tropical Atlantic “active.”
As Hurricane Fiona heads toward Atlantic Canada, the tropical depression currently crossing the Caribbean Sea will become a named storm. By early next week, the tropical cyclone—likely at hurricane intensity—may pose a significant threat to Florida’s peninsula, although there is still considerable forecast uncertainty. Across the remainder...
With lower crop production, a Nebraska farmer is reevaluating risk management plans for 2023
A Northeast Nebraska farmer says she’s firming up risk management plans as she anticipates even more uncertainty in 2023. Anne Meis tells Brownfield prolonged drought has cut dryland corn yields nearly in half. “Just tightening up because our dryland yields aren’t out there this year. We’ll have a reduction on what we can bring into the bin.”
Southeast Iowa farmer hopes to start harvest soon
A southeast Iowa farmer says some growers in his part of the state are harvesting corn while others are still a few days out. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, raises corn and soybeans in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “We’ve had folks that have called in and said it’s still greener than a gourd out there,” he said. “And there’s folks that say they are getting excited really quick.”
Trucks beginning to roll into Illinois grain elevators
The manager of a central Illinois grain elevator says trucks are just starting to roll in with harvested corn. Mark Heil is with Prairie Central Cooperative, which has 13 grain elevators in Livingston and McClean counties. “We’ve handled maybe less than 5% of our corn harvest, so we are just...
Financial planning ahead of the 2023 crop year
A regional leader with Farm Credit Mid-America is encouraging growers to begin financial planning to help manage uncertainty for the 2023 crop year. Rudi Pitzer-Perry is the regional vice president of ag lending based in Ohio. “Some things we’re looking at, include managing your downside so we’re talking a lot...
