Read full article on original website
Related
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Breaking into Deep Learning: Transforming the World Without Expert Input
Deep Learning (DL) is a subset of Machine Learning (ML) software where Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) process a massive influx of data to produce high-quality results. Modern machines based on AI are considered smart, but still require human assistance. According to the latest statistics, the global deep learning industry had a financial worth of around $7 billion in 2020. The forecasts showed a monetary growth of approximately $180 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of 39.2% for the predicted period.
When to photograph the moon
Get to know the moon’s monthly cycle and learn when to photograph the Earth's only natural satellite
Every Career Starts with a Leap of Faith: Navigating a Career in Content Creation
Gigi Robinson, 21, is a self-made social media tycoon. She hosts a Spotify Live podcast called “Everything You Need Is Within’s ‘The Creator Chronicles’ She has worked with major brands all over the world including TikTok, Tinder, Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, Ralph Lauren, Amazon, and Kendra Scott. Robinson has been featured in Forbes, modeled for Sports Illustrated, and has used her platform to lead the discussion about body positivity and living with chronic illness.
ARTS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
You can see the moon eclipse Uranus tonight (Sept. 14) in a rare occultation
The rare astronomical event called an occultation, will be visible from parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the moon will pass in front of Uranus in an event called a lunar occultation that will be visible from parts of Africa, Asia, and Europe. The occultation will...
Dawn Wright becomes first Black person to reach the deepest known spot on Earth
In the waters of the Western Pacific, a sea of blue surrounded oceanographer Dawn Wright, who was a little blue herself. Her mother died last December and would not be there to watch Wright take on the challenge of reaching the deepest place on Earth. "She wanted to be able...
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail
NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Implement Stack using Queues
A last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack using only two queues. The implemented stack should support all the functions of a normal stack (`push`,`top` and`pop`) You must use only the standard operations of a queue, which means that only `push to back` and `peek/pop from front` are valid. Depending on language, the queue may not be supported natively. You may simulate a queue using a list or deque (double-ended queue) as long as you use only a queue's standard operations.
Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend in Web3
Brand storytelling isn't a luxury; rather, it's crucial to make sure your brand makes its mark, boosts sales, and has an influence. A Brand needs to stand out in a lot of noise to make a connection, let alone an emotional one. This is where Web3 comes in. This article is about how brands are using Web3 and storytelling to redefine what it means to have a community and a brand.
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
The Most Popular Memecoins in 2022 - Has the Bear Market Killed Meme Coins?
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013. Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered the market as "the doge-killer" in August 2020 and has been growing in popularity. Volt Inu is a hyper-deflationary token aiming to invest in multiple asset classes. Volt burns tokens automatically whenever a transaction occurs, meaning that the supply of VolT will continue to dwindle over time. Volt is an excellent long-term investment for those looking to hold a token for the future.
Metaverse Launches: The Successes to the Messes
The Metaverse has been on everybody's lips. And while the explosive momentum of crypto and Web3 drove many into the space with a fast and dirty growth mindset, the current Bear market has caused pause. It's now doing what Bear markets do best: weeding out the projects that failed to find real product market fit and utility, and pushing those who are centering on consumer needs to refocus and find that space.
Interview with Google Product Marketing Manager Vincent Xu
Product Marketing is the art and science of bringing a product to the right market and establishing a sustainable positioning for the product. Product marketing is becoming one of the fastest-growing fields in technology business management. According to Richard King, Founder and CEO of. , “Over the last few years,...
Section 8 - Sensitive Motion
Many of the motions of our muscles, that are excited into action by irritation, are at the same time accompanied with painful or pleasurable sensations; and at length become by habit causable by the sensations. Thus the motions of the sphincters of the bladder and anus were originally excited into action by irritation; for young children give no attention to these evacuations; but as soon as they become sensible of the inconvenience of obeying these irritations, they suffer the water or excrement to accumulate, till it disagreeably affects them; and the action of those sphincters is then in consequence of this disagreeable sensation. So the secretion of saliva, which in young children is copiously produced by irritation, and drops from their mouths, is frequently attended with the agreeable sensation produced by the mastication of tasteful food;, till at length the sight of such food to a hungry person excites into action these salival glands; as is seen in the slavering of hungry dogs.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 17
From this point each lesson should start with the compact two-space oval; drill eleven, small o; and drill fourteen, small m. It will pay to devote from three to five minutes of each practice period to these three drills. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making
A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0