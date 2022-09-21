ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Breaking into Deep Learning: Transforming the World Without Expert Input

Deep Learning (DL) is a subset of Machine Learning (ML) software where Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) process a massive influx of data to produce high-quality results. Modern machines based on AI are considered smart, but still require human assistance. According to the latest statistics, the global deep learning industry had a financial worth of around $7 billion in 2020. The forecasts showed a monetary growth of approximately $180 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of 39.2% for the predicted period.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Every Career Starts with a Leap of Faith: Navigating a Career in Content Creation

Gigi Robinson, 21, is a self-made social media tycoon. She hosts a Spotify Live podcast called “Everything You Need Is Within’s ‘The Creator Chronicles’ She has worked with major brands all over the world including TikTok, Tinder, Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, Ralph Lauren, Amazon, and Kendra Scott. Robinson has been featured in Forbes, modeled for Sports Illustrated, and has used her platform to lead the discussion about body positivity and living with chronic illness.
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Astoundingstories#Maria
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HackerNoon

Implement Stack using Queues

A last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack using only two queues. The implemented stack should support all the functions of a normal stack (`push`,`top` and`pop`) You must use only the standard operations of a queue, which means that only `push to back` and `peek/pop from front` are valid. Depending on language, the queue may not be supported natively. You may simulate a queue using a list or deque (double-ended queue) as long as you use only a queue's standard operations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend in Web3

Brand storytelling isn't a luxury; rather, it's crucial to make sure your brand makes its mark, boosts sales, and has an influence. A Brand needs to stand out in a lot of noise to make a connection, let alone an emotional one. This is where Web3 comes in. This article is about how brands are using Web3 and storytelling to redefine what it means to have a community and a brand.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Most Popular Memecoins in 2022 - Has the Bear Market Killed Meme Coins?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013. Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered the market as "the doge-killer" in August 2020 and has been growing in popularity. Volt Inu is a hyper-deflationary token aiming to invest in multiple asset classes. Volt burns tokens automatically whenever a transaction occurs, meaning that the supply of VolT will continue to dwindle over time. Volt is an excellent long-term investment for those looking to hold a token for the future.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Metaverse Launches: The Successes to the Messes

The Metaverse has been on everybody's lips. And while the explosive momentum of crypto and Web3 drove many into the space with a fast and dirty growth mindset, the current Bear market has caused pause. It's now doing what Bear markets do best: weeding out the projects that failed to find real product market fit and utility, and pushing those who are centering on consumer needs to refocus and find that space.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Interview with Google Product Marketing Manager Vincent Xu

Product Marketing is the art and science of bringing a product to the right market and establishing a sustainable positioning for the product. Product marketing is becoming one of the fastest-growing fields in technology business management. According to Richard King, Founder and CEO of. , “Over the last few years,...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Section 8 - Sensitive Motion

Many of the motions of our muscles, that are excited into action by irritation, are at the same time accompanied with painful or pleasurable sensations; and at length become by habit causable by the sensations. Thus the motions of the sphincters of the bladder and anus were originally excited into action by irritation; for young children give no attention to these evacuations; but as soon as they become sensible of the inconvenience of obeying these irritations, they suffer the water or excrement to accumulate, till it disagreeably affects them; and the action of those sphincters is then in consequence of this disagreeable sensation. So the secretion of saliva, which in young children is copiously produced by irritation, and drops from their mouths, is frequently attended with the agreeable sensation produced by the mastication of tasteful food;, till at length the sight of such food to a hungry person excites into action these salival glands; as is seen in the slavering of hungry dogs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 17

From this point each lesson should start with the compact two-space oval; drill eleven, small o; and drill fourteen, small m. It will pay to devote from three to five minutes of each practice period to these three drills. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making

A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy