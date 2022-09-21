Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Bobcat Estates Subdivision Receives Approval
A request to subdivide 125.8 acres into 22 lots and two outlots was recently approved in the form of a resolution by the Sheridan City Council. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner said the property located at 5249 Big Horn Avenue lies outside the Sheridan city limits but within the one-mile requirement for review by the City Council.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan VA–100 years of Health Care and Community Partnership Celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to celebrate the Sheridan VA’s 100th anniversary of health care and community partnerships. The free event will be held at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. According to the news release “the Sheridan VA Medical Center...
Sheridan Media
WYO PLAY is searching for Sheridan storytellers
WYO PLAY has announced they are hosting the National Storytelling Network’s event TELLABRATION!™ for the first time ever in Sheridan. According to WYO PLAY, Sheridan will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling on Saturday, Nov. 19. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ brings together different and diverse stories in a mixture of personal, historical, folk and fairy tales, tall tales, myths/legends and cultural stories in order to highlight the storytellers special talents and styles. WYO PLAY is searching for local storytellers to join the lineup for this inaugural event.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 22-23, 2022
Sheridan raced in Rapid City, South Dakota, while Tongue River and Big horn held a duel at the Brinton Museum. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan and Tongue River is on Saturday, October 1st at Miles City, Montana, while Big Horn will race the same day at Wright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
The Food Group’s Fill the Bus campaign begins this weekend
The Food Group is hoping to exceed last year’s numbers as Sheridan residents Fill the Bus. The Food Group’s annual Fill the Bus campaign will begin at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, at Albertsons, located at 1865 Coffeen Ave. This campaign aims to fill...
greybullstandard.com
Taste testers agree: State’s best beef produced by Flying E
Want to know where to find the best tasting beef in Wyoming?. The answer is Greybull, Wyo., home to Flying E Meats. At least that was the conclusion of the attendees who gathered for a ticketed VIP steak testing dinner that was held Sept. 10 in Riverton during the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup.
wyo4news.com
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
Sheridan Media
Big Horn City Part Two: Outlaws, Indians and Polo
The first permanent settler in the Big Horn Area, and in Sheridan County was Oliver P. Hanna. Today, there is a sundial and signage at the site where his cabin once stood. Hanna had a colorful life. He knew the outlaws and Indians in the area. Once he came close to getting killed by the outlaw band that was active there during the 1870s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team 4th At 2022 Home Invitational
The Sheridan Lady Broncs won all 3 duel competitions on Friday at Buffalo. Then on Saturday, the girls placed 4th in the Sheridan Invitational. The next scheduled swim meets are on Friday, September 30th at home vs. both Gillette teams, and Saturday, October 1st at Kelly Walsh. Sheridan, Buffalo, Newcastle,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Tennis Team Finish 2022 Season As State Runners-Up; #1 Doubles Team Wins
For the 3rd time in 4 years, the Sheridan girls tennis team placed in the top 3 scoring-wise at the Wyoming High School State Tennis Tournament. Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki won the state championship in girls #1 doubles, while Gabby Rabon (#2 singles), and the teams of Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu (#2 doubles) as well as May Lawson and Avery Quarteman (#3 doubles) were state runners-up, to help the Lady Broncs win the State Runner-Up trophy.
Sheridan Media
SCSO: Hunt safe
Tens of thousands of hunters will soon head into the wildlands of Wyoming with hopes to land the trophy of a lifetime. The Wyoming Game and Fish told Sheridan Media that in 2020, over 74,000 elk tags were issued throughout the state. But the wildlands of Wyoming are still a...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 4 2022
All 3 Sheridan teams were victorious on the road this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Thunder Basin at 7pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Newcastle at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheridan Media
Weekend Sports Preview: September 23-25, 2022
High School Football – Another Friday night of high school football is upon us and unlike last week, all 3 Sheridan County teams are home tonight. Sheridan hosts Thunder Basin beginning at 7pm. We will have the game live for you beginning with the pre-game show at about 6:30,...
Sheridan Media
Suspicious Circumstances on Wyoming Avenue
On September 21, 2022, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a man. carrying an ax while cutting through several front yards on Wyoming Avenue. Footage of. the man was captured on a privately owned surveillance camera. These circumstances understandably caused some alarm in the neighborhood. Officers made contact...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo residents reminded to secure property and lock up cars and homes
Buffalo Police Department Chief Sean Bissett is reminding residents to lock their homes and vehicles to protect their belongings. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Bissett told listeners about an incident that had taken place last month when two vehicles were broken into and credit cards were taken.
Sheridan Media
Jury Trial Remains On Schedule for Man Charged With Multiple Crimes
A three-day jury trial remains scheduled for October 24 in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. A pretrial conference was held Thursday in District Court for Darren Tipton, who was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheridan Media
Man Charged With Felony DUI Changes Plea in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with two counts of felony DUI. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to the terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 29-year-old Juan Cardenas pleaded guilty...
Sheridan Media
A new scam has been reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Devereaux Johnson informed listeners they may receive a call from an individual informing them they have been hacked through an app store and show a fraudulent charge on their account. This is a scam. But...
Comments / 0