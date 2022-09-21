WYO PLAY has announced they are hosting the National Storytelling Network’s event TELLABRATION!™ for the first time ever in Sheridan. According to WYO PLAY, Sheridan will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling on Saturday, Nov. 19. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ brings together different and diverse stories in a mixture of personal, historical, folk and fairy tales, tall tales, myths/legends and cultural stories in order to highlight the storytellers special talents and styles. WYO PLAY is searching for local storytellers to join the lineup for this inaugural event.

