Texas State

voiceofmuscatine.com

Temps vary across the Heartland; a little rain on parts of the Plains

Across the Corn Belt, frost and freezes were reported Friday morning in the upper Great Lakes region, stretching from northeastern Minnesota to northern Lower Michigan. The remainder of the region is also experiencing cool weather; Friday’s Midwestern high temperatures will remain mostly below 70°F. A cold front moving into areas west of the Mississippi River is generating scattered rain showers.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

With lower crop production, a Nebraska farmer is reevaluating risk management plans for 2023

A Northeast Nebraska farmer says she’s firming up risk management plans as she anticipates even more uncertainty in 2023. Anne Meis tells Brownfield prolonged drought has cut dryland corn yields nearly in half. “Just tightening up because our dryland yields aren’t out there this year. We’ll have a reduction on what we can bring into the bin.”
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer harvesting soybeans in drought gets stalled by rain

South Central Nebraska farmer Randy Uhrmacher says his soybean yields have been significantly impacted by drought. “On the dryland, it’s looking it’s 50 percent below last year’s soybeans. On the irrigated, I’m going to come in and say early estimates between 10 and 15 percent below last year’s yields.”
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Agronomist says stalk quality should be number one concern heading into harvest

A regional agronomy manager says farmers should scout for stalk integrity issues ahead of harvest. Scott Dickie covers parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri with Beck’s and says stalk quality is a major concern for crops in drought conditions. “In far southeast Nebraska there are a lot of fields already starting to break over, tops are breaking out. In drought country, that’s what were seeing is just the loss of stalk integrity because of cannibalization.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Southeast Iowa farmer hopes to start harvest soon

A southeast Iowa farmer says some growers in his part of the state are harvesting corn while others are still a few days out. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, raises corn and soybeans in Muscatine and Scott Counties. “We’ve had folks that have called in and said it’s still greener than a gourd out there,” he said. “And there’s folks that say they are getting excited really quick.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Trucks beginning to roll into Illinois grain elevators

The manager of a central Illinois grain elevator says trucks are just starting to roll in with harvested corn. Mark Heil is with Prairie Central Cooperative, which has 13 grain elevators in Livingston and McClean counties. “We’ve handled maybe less than 5% of our corn harvest, so we are just...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ohio farmers discuss harvest at Farm Science Review

Harvest is top of mind for many Midwestern farmers. Southwest Ohio farmer David Clark says harvest is still a few weeks away for a majority of his soybean crop. “I would probably say five percent of my leaves are yellow, the other 95 percent are green. They are not dropped, they are green so it will be awhile,” he says.
OHIO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

OHIO STATE

