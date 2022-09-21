Read full article on original website
Related
What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application?
With the rise of DApps, there is some confusion about how DApps function differently from regular mobile or desktop apps. To start off first, the word app is abbreviated from the application. In 1997, the very first mobile was when Nokia 6110 introduced the built-in version of the basic. ....
Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World
Perhaps, we might not see those 0 to 100 stories in the security token market like we saw in the NFT Bull Run where $100 investments grew a hundred times more valuable within a few months. Thus, people seeking quick gains and fake projects looking to capitalize on market sentiment rushed into the market looking for quick dollars without offering any real value. Of course, we know how these stories end.
4 Ways To Market Your Tech Company
A successful tech company marketing strategy hangs on one core proposition: Your business is first and foremost about your customers. Everything you do to advertise your company should position your business as the best way to solve your customer’s pain points. PPC or pay-per-click adverts appear alongside organic search results on Google and are targeted to reach a specialized niche within your customer base. The beauty of social media is the potential for a two-way conversation with your customers. Leverage the opportunity to learn more about what your customers want and to be a human voice in the technology sphere.
True Cost of Cybercrime: What Organizations Should be Prepared For
Over the past few years, the cyber threat landscape has expanded dramatically, causing a great deal of concern for governments and businesses both large and small. For private companies that hold proprietary corporate data and customer information a breach, or a cyber-attack of any kind can lead to devastating and long-lasting consequences, such as financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruption, or fines and regulatory sanctions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making
A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
CFOs see hybrid work as a cost-cutting opportunity
Hybrid work supports work-life balance but can also reduce office-related spending. As the return to work debate heats up between employers and employees, the future looks hybrid. International Workplace Group (IWG), a global flexible-office space provider, shared data with me from a global survey of 250 CFOs that spans industries....
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Digital Persistency Could Cripple The Metaverse - Here's Why
Something interesting is happening which I think is going to be a very hot topic for Web3 and the metaverse in years to come — digital preservation and persistency. Right now, Google and Apple are cutting outdated apps across their app stores; estimates have Google Play cutting 869,000 apps and Apple removing 650,000. Google is already looking at hiding apps that haven’t been updated in 2 years from November this year.
What Working at Amazon Taught Me About Growth and Engineering
Its been a couple of months since I left my engineering role at Amazon, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Working at a big tech company was one of my top goals while pursuing my bachelor’s and both Samsung and Amazon helped me fulfill it. In...
Why You Want Multi-Region Application Architecture for you Database
Multi-region application architecture is one of the most important aspects of any cloud application. It's not just about having a global presence and close proximity to customers, but also about ensuring that your application can run smoothly in different regions and countries. For this reason, your database should be hosted...
An Introduction to DevOps
DevOps is a big term, wide-reaching and applicable to many things that surround and support software development. For the uninitiated, DevOps can be hard to understand. Is it a culture? A guideline for development processes? A set of tools? Someone's job?. The answer to all these questions is yes. It's...
When I First Heard Of Bitcoin
Today’s article is inspired by a rather interesting question someone asked me recently, and it is exactly about what its topic says. At any rate, I was asked to share my experience in crypto and the question I was bluntly asked came down to “ when was the first time you heard of Bitcoin?”.
Driving Impact in the U.S. Property Insurance Industry with Engineer Sathish Kumar
Artificial Intelligence has reinvented efficiency and accuracy in almost every industry one can think of. It has the power to substantially cut costs and remove human error from operations. The latest change in this A.I. wave comes in the property insurance industry – an industry where A.I. is dramatically impacting the future of work. Some of the domains in the property insurance industry, including underwriting, renewals, claims, and more, rely heavily on manual work.
The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation
The blockchain is an unchangeable, decentralized and distributed ledger that contains data shared in a publicly accessible network. On this digital record, copies of the different transactions are available for everyone to see without the interference of a bank or any other central governing authority. The blockchain gives content creators digital IDs that can be verified, reducing piracy of digital content. Publishing content on a blockchain protects content creators from traditional digital copyright issues. There is freedom of expression as created content is not censored. Content creators can connect directly with their audiences and build communities.
How Do Cryptocurrencies Influence Financial Markets?
Global finance has undergone a phenomenal change in the bygone era of 2021, courtesy of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war, and the weakening US dollar. The 2020 financial crisis led us to the vicissitudes of 2021. The eruption of the pandemic saw business and finance plummeting and millions of people worldwide losing their source of livelihood. Stock markets went down by 40%. The only silver lining out there was cryptocurrencies. Anxiety pervaded financial echelons across the globe as a turbulent global economy struggled to keep afloat. Cryptocurrencies, however, looked aloof from the fall and emerged as the savior for the investors.
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0