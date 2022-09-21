Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Richard Alan Keisker – Cache Valley Daily
July 2, 1943 — September 17, 2022 (age 79) Richard Alan Keisker, age 79, passed away peacefully at home in Providence, Utah, Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Richard was born July 2, 1943 in Glendale, California, to William (Bill) Lloyd Keisker and Helen Elizabeth Herndon Keisker. Richard’s older brother, Randall (Randy) Lloyd Keisker, was 18 month’s his senior.
kuer.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak, CDC reports
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
kvnutalk
Edna Berg – Cache Valley Daily
January 9, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) Edna Berg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in North Ogden, Utah. She was known for her artistry, integrity, and devotion to her family and church. Edna was born January 9, 1933, in Ramah, New Mexico. As a child, she worked on ranches with her father, riding horses, building fences, and tending livestock. She attended schools in Ramah, Gallup, and Farmington and took lessons in oil painting. After graduating from Farmington High School, she worked as a bank poster and teller. Edna became a masterful artist, producing numerous beautiful oil paintings and published illustrations. She also became an excellent carpenter, making many improvements to the family home.
kvnutalk
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight – Cache Valley Daily
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
kvnutalk
Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy
BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
kvnutalk
Cache County Republicans select Brett Robinson as new assessor – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The special election by Cache County Republicans held here Saturday selected Brett Robinson to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell. After gathering at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan, the party’s faithful voted for Robinson by a more than two-to-one margin over Kevin Hickman.
kvnutalk
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
kvnutalk
Nakhia Aspen Holiday – Cache Valley Daily
February 8, 1988 – September 20, 2022 (age 34) Our bright light, Nakhia Aspen Holiday, passed away on September 20, 2022 in Newton, UT. Nakhia or Khia, was born February 8, 1998, in Logan, UT. She instantly brought so much joy to her family. Nakhia lived with her mom in Logan until 2 years old when they moved to New Mexico.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
kvnutalk
USU’s IDRPP will feature artists at Logan’s Gallery Walk – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Utah State University Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, IDRPP will feature artists in the Logan Gallery Walk Friday, Sept. 23. Kelie Hess is one of those artists. Hess was born with a...
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
kvnutalk
Cache Republicans set special election to replace county assessor – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County Republicans have scheduled their special election to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell for Saturday, Sept. 24. The party’s faithful will gather at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan to choose between two candidates.
kvnutalk
Island Market’s digital history is now online, celebrated with a ribbon cutting – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Last year, the general manager and owner of Logan’s Island Market, Steve Emile and Mark Lunt, reached out to the Utah State University History Department hoping to learn about the store’s past. That led to a class project for eight undergraduate researchers in Rebecca Anderson’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting
FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
KSLTV
1 dead, US 89/91 closed in Cache Co. after multi-vehicle crash
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.
