Logan, UT

kvnutalk

Richard Alan Keisker – Cache Valley Daily

July 2, 1943 — September 17, 2022 (age 79) Richard Alan Keisker, age 79, passed away peacefully at home in Providence, Utah, Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Richard was born July 2, 1943 in Glendale, California, to William (Bill) Lloyd Keisker and Helen Elizabeth Herndon Keisker. Richard’s older brother, Randall (Randy) Lloyd Keisker, was 18 month’s his senior.
PROVIDENCE, UT
kvnutalk

Edna Berg – Cache Valley Daily

January 9, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) Edna Berg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in North Ogden, Utah. She was known for her artistry, integrity, and devotion to her family and church. Edna was born January 9, 1933, in Ramah, New Mexico. As a child, she worked on ranches with her father, riding horses, building fences, and tending livestock. She attended schools in Ramah, Gallup, and Farmington and took lessons in oil painting. After graduating from Farmington High School, she worked as a bank poster and teller. Edna became a masterful artist, producing numerous beautiful oil paintings and published illustrations. She also became an excellent carpenter, making many improvements to the family home.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Kathryn Thurza Young Wight – Cache Valley Daily

Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy

BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
GARDEN CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Nakhia Aspen Holiday – Cache Valley Daily

February 8, 1988 – September 20, 2022 (age 34) Our bright light, Nakhia Aspen Holiday, passed away on September 20, 2022 in Newton, UT. Nakhia or Khia, was born February 8, 1998, in Logan, UT. She instantly brought so much joy to her family. Nakhia lived with her mom in Logan until 2 years old when they moved to New Mexico.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting

FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
FIELDING, UT
KSLTV

1 dead, US 89/91 closed in Cache Co. after multi-vehicle crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

