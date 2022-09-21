January 9, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) Edna Berg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in North Ogden, Utah. She was known for her artistry, integrity, and devotion to her family and church. Edna was born January 9, 1933, in Ramah, New Mexico. As a child, she worked on ranches with her father, riding horses, building fences, and tending livestock. She attended schools in Ramah, Gallup, and Farmington and took lessons in oil painting. After graduating from Farmington High School, she worked as a bank poster and teller. Edna became a masterful artist, producing numerous beautiful oil paintings and published illustrations. She also became an excellent carpenter, making many improvements to the family home.

