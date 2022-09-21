Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen Walters
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
4th Annual Parade of Pumpkins Kicks off Oct. 21 in Downtown Prattville
Join us for the 4th Annual Parade of Pumpkins in Historic Downtown Prattville from October 21st-October 31st. Festive storefronts, seasonal displays, decorated pumpkins from citizens, and food trucks will transform Historic Downtown. We are excited to announce the new addition of the Pumpkin Barrel Trail and the expansion of the GLOW Trail. This familyfriendly event is free and open for all to participate. Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit, and share your creativity at the Parade of Pumpkins!
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
elmoreautauganews.com
SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests
Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 15 to Sept. xx
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street. • A prowler was reported on Little Road. • Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A civil disturbance was reported on Ashurst Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was reported on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
elmoreautauganews.com
Visitation for Sam Turner is today, Funeral Saturday: A Lifetime of Community Service
WETUMPKA – Mr. Samuel Clifton Turner, a lifelong resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The family will receive friends, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka with Rev. Clint Landry officiating. Burial will be at Wetumpka City Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unionspringsherald.com
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court records show Baldwin is...
Online threat to kill Black people at county fair investigated, police say
Alabama police are investigating an online threat made by someone who said they planned to shoot Black people at a local county fair. The Opelika Police Department reported Tuesday that they were made aware of the threat and immediately began investigating. The threat was made on Facebook and alleged a...
12-year-old charged with terror threats in Alabama school bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham football stars among 4 arrested in Helena drug bust
HELENA – Four people were arrested on multiple drug charges in Helena on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as part of a narcotics search by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department. Three of those arrested were Helena residents, while the other is a resident of...
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
WSFA
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Facebook Live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was so concerning that Montgomery Councilman Oronde Mitchell played it publicly at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “They were throwing up gang signs, and it was brought to my attention, and I want...
Comments / 0