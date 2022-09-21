Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks
BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
cachevalleydaily.com
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County Republicans select Brett Robinson as new assessor
NORTH LOGAN – The special election by Cache County Republicans held here Saturday selected Brett Robinson to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell. After gathering at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan, the party’s faithful voted for Robinson by a more than two-to-one margin over Kevin Hickman.
cachevalleydaily.com
USU’s IDRPP will feature artists at Logan’s Gallery Walk
LOGAN – The Utah State University Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, IDRPP will feature artists in the Logan Gallery Walk Friday, Sept. 23. Kelie Hess is one of those artists. Hess was born with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
cachevalleydaily.com
Island Market’s digital history is now online, celebrated with a ribbon cutting
LOGAN – Last year, the general manager and owner of Logan’s Island Market, Steve Emile and Mark Lunt, reached out to the Utah State University History Department hoping to learn about the store’s past. That led to a class project for eight undergraduate researchers in Rebecca Anderson’s...
cachevalleydaily.com
Julie Barbara Cheney
November 7, 1978 — September 21, 2022 (age 43) Julie Barbara Cheney, née Reese, 43, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 due to complications following surgery. She was at the Murray, Utah hospital, with her husband by her side. Julie was the first born...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache Republicans set special election to replace county assessor
NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County Republicans have scheduled their special election to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell for Saturday, Sept. 24. The party’s faithful will gather at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan to choose between two candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cachevalleydaily.com
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Sky View Bobcats at Bear River Bears football | Sept. 23, 2022
The Sky View Bobcats at Bear River Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which...
cachevalleydaily.com
Fatal crash closes all lanes on section of US 89/91
WELLSVILLE — Law enforcement have released additional details about Thursday morning’s fatal accident near the American West Heritage Center. The six vehicle crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at 3700 S. US-89/91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a black Ford F-150 was traveling southbound when it drifted...
cachevalleydaily.com
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tremonton
TREMONTON — An older man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tremonton. The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. along Interstate-15. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said a motor home was traveling northbound on the highway. Near milepost 377, the vehicle left the roadway to the right went down an embankment and struck a ditch.
Comments / 0