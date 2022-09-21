Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO