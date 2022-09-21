ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks

BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight

Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Cache County Republicans select Brett Robinson as new assessor

NORTH LOGAN – The special election by Cache County Republicans held here Saturday selected Brett Robinson to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell. After gathering at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan, the party’s faithful voted for Robinson by a more than two-to-one margin over Kevin Hickman.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
USU’s IDRPP will feature artists at Logan’s Gallery Walk

LOGAN – The Utah State University Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, IDRPP will feature artists in the Logan Gallery Walk Friday, Sept. 23. Kelie Hess is one of those artists. Hess was born with a...
LOGAN, UT
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week

LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Julie Barbara Cheney

November 7, 1978 — September 21, 2022 (age 43) Julie Barbara Cheney, née Reese, 43, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 due to complications following surgery. She was at the Murray, Utah hospital, with her husband by her side. Julie was the first born...
MURRAY, UT
Cache Republicans set special election to replace county assessor

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County Republicans have scheduled their special election to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell for Saturday, Sept. 24. The party’s faithful will gather at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan to choose between two candidates.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Fatal crash closes all lanes on section of US 89/91

WELLSVILLE — Law enforcement have released additional details about Thursday morning’s fatal accident near the American West Heritage Center. The six vehicle crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at 3700 S. US-89/91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a black Ford F-150 was traveling southbound when it drifted...
WELLSVILLE, UT
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tremonton

TREMONTON — An older man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tremonton. The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. along Interstate-15. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said a motor home was traveling northbound on the highway. Near milepost 377, the vehicle left the roadway to the right went down an embankment and struck a ditch.
TREMONTON, UT

