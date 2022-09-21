Read full article on original website
agjournalonline.com
Trailing sheep a community tradition
For more than a century, huge flocks of sheep have been trailed down out of the mountains in Colorado and surrounding states in the fall. The Wood River Valley of Idaho shares that tradition and keeps it alive with the iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Sun Valley, which runs October 5-9.
Chimney Rock Celebrates 10 Years as National Monument
Chimney Rock National Monument will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a day of educational events and tours. Purgatory Resort announces its 2022-23 season opening date. And get your work done at the La Plata County Clerk and Reporter's Office before Fridays. This story is sponsored by Service Master Restore and TBK Bank
durangogov.org
Table to Farm Compost Launches Free Compost Service as Part of Market Study
In partnership with the City of Durango and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), Table to Farm Compost is inviting city residents to participate in its Curbside Compost Market Study. City residents will receive three months of free weekly food scrap collection service in exchange for participating and filling out two short surveys, one at the beginning and one at the end of the free service cycle. Community participation in the study is valuable, as community input will help inform future local waste diversion efforts. The Market Study is made possible thanks to a $119,000 grant awarded by CDPHE through its Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) program.
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksut.org
La Plata County gets ready to close the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment
Critics of the county and the city of Durango are left wondering where residents will go at the beginning of October, when they can no longer camp on La Posta Road behind Home Depot. Purple Cliffs has been adequate for three years, when unhoused people were evacuated there during the...
Police were present at Farmington middle school due to possible threat
Farmington police said they suspect they know where the alleged threat came from.
durangotelegraph.com
Bye, bye
I think it’s actually going to happen: One of the Colorado Plateau’s biggest polluters is about to stop polluting. After nearly 50 years of belching tons upon tons of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, mercury and planet-warming carbon dioxide into the air, the last operating unit on the San Juan coal plant in northwest New Mexico is shutting down for good at the end of this month.
durangogov.org
Cryptocurrency 101
It's in the news, but what exactly is cryptocurrency? Dr. Lacey Donley, CPA and Assistant Professor of Accounting at Fort Lewis College, will present the facts you need to increase your understanding of this hot topic.
