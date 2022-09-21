In partnership with the City of Durango and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), Table to Farm Compost is inviting city residents to participate in its Curbside Compost Market Study. City residents will receive three months of free weekly food scrap collection service in exchange for participating and filling out two short surveys, one at the beginning and one at the end of the free service cycle. Community participation in the study is valuable, as community input will help inform future local waste diversion efforts. The Market Study is made possible thanks to a $119,000 grant awarded by CDPHE through its Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) program.

DURANGO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO