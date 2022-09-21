ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Trailing sheep a community tradition

For more than a century, huge flocks of sheep have been trailed down out of the mountains in Colorado and surrounding states in the fall. The Wood River Valley of Idaho shares that tradition and keeps it alive with the iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival in Sun Valley, which runs October 5-9.
BAYFIELD, CO
Table to Farm Compost Launches Free Compost Service as Part of Market Study

In partnership with the City of Durango and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), Table to Farm Compost is inviting city residents to participate in its Curbside Compost Market Study. City residents will receive three months of free weekly food scrap collection service in exchange for participating and filling out two short surveys, one at the beginning and one at the end of the free service cycle. Community participation in the study is valuable, as community input will help inform future local waste diversion efforts. The Market Study is made possible thanks to a $119,000 grant awarded by CDPHE through its Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) program.
DURANGO, CO
Bye, bye

I think it’s actually going to happen: One of the Colorado Plateau’s biggest polluters is about to stop polluting. After nearly 50 years of belching tons upon tons of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, mercury and planet-warming carbon dioxide into the air, the last operating unit on the San Juan coal plant in northwest New Mexico is shutting down for good at the end of this month.
FARMINGTON, NM
Cryptocurrency 101

It's in the news, but what exactly is cryptocurrency? Dr. Lacey Donley, CPA and Assistant Professor of Accounting at Fort Lewis College, will present the facts you need to increase your understanding of this hot topic.
DURANGO, CO

