(The Center Square) — North Carolina will survey its citizens on how to best assess school performance. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is collaborating with EducationNC to get public input as its traditional A through F performance grading system is overhauled. DPI believes the current performance measurement doesn’t accurately reflect all aspects of school quality because it places too much weight on student achievement as determined by standardized testing.

