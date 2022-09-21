Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolinians invited to give feedback on school performance assessment
(The Center Square) — North Carolina will survey its citizens on how to best assess school performance. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is collaborating with EducationNC to get public input as its traditional A through F performance grading system is overhauled. DPI believes the current performance measurement doesn’t accurately reflect all aspects of school quality because it places too much weight on student achievement as determined by standardized testing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
OCtech, Google partner for free career training
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has partnered with Google to help local workers move into high-growth, in-demand information-technology jobs without ever leaving home. Online Google Career Certificates prepare learners for well-paying jobs in as little as three months in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management and user experience (UX) design.
Comments / 0