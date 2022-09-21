Read full article on original website
texas.gov
Purple Star Campus Designation Announcement 2022-23
The Purple Star Campus Designation recognizes Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) accepted applications for the 2022-2023 school year from April 5, 2022, through June 1, 2022 for campuses to apply for the designation and demonstrate they have met the established criteria:
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Highlights Port Houston’s Vital Role In Texas Economy
Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the vital role that Port Houston plays in supporting the Texas economic juggernaut at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena. Delivering a keynote address to a crowd of over 700, Governor Abbott touted Port Houston's contributions to Texas' mighty economy and outlined ways the State of Texas will continue fighting for Port Houston and hardworking Texans in the energy industry. The Governor noted that Port Houston alone supports millions of jobs—directly and indirectly—across the entire state.
texas.gov
DPS Partners with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to Offer IPC Program
AUSTIN – On Sept. 21 & 22, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to offer a two-day Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) program. IPC is a human trafficking and crimes against children class that trains front-line officers to recognize indicators that a child may be a victim, at risk of victimization or missing.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Dumas
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Dumas, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Congratulates Laredo Economic Development Corporation On Business Growth
Laredo, Webb County Well-Positioned For Continuing Economic Expansion. Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Laredo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) on its strong record for attracting new jobs and nearly $50 million in capital investments by expanding and relocating companies in Laredo and Webb County in 2021. “Texas continues to attract...
texas.gov
Texas Talking Book Program Appoints Ann Minner as New Director
“I am so excited to reach out to potential patrons who may not know about the program yet,” Minner said. “My team is ready to share this amazing program with even more Texans.”. The Talking Book Program is well established throughout the state and nationally, and Minner would...
texas.gov
Child Find (SPPI-11 & SPPI-12) Submission in the Texas Student Data System for the SY 2022–2023
This letter notifies local educational agencies (LEAs) that the Texas Student Data System (TSDS) Child Find collection for the school year (SY) 2022–2023 opened on September 12, 2022, for LEAs to promote data for students with a SPED-ELIGIBILITY-DETERMINATION-DATE (E1716) between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. LEAs can start completing their Child Find submission on May 15, 2023, and the submission deadline to clear fatal validation errors and complete the submission is July 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM.
texas.gov
Character Education
School districts and open-enrollment charter schools must adopt character education programs for students and identify criteria for Character Plus Programs. Programs offered under Texas Education Code §29.906 must meet the following criteria:. Stress positive character traits and personal skills as outlined in the law. Use integrated teaching strategies. Be...
texas.gov
Texas Libraries Invited to Apply for 2024 Grants from Texas State Library and Archives Commission
Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced that it will begin accepting applications for its next round of annual grants programs to Texas libraries on Oct. 24. TSLAC’s Fiscal Year 2024 grant offerings include Texas Reads, TexTreasures, Special Projects and Regional ILS Cooperative...
texas.gov
Texas Advanced Placement (AP)/International Baccalaureate (IB) Incentive Program – State Exam Fee Subsidy for the 2022-2023 School Year
The state subsidy provided through the Advanced Placement (AP)/International Baccalaureate (IB) Incentive Program for the May 2023 administration will be $39 for each AP and IB exam taken by an eligible student. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has provided subsidies for students taking AP and IB exams since 1993 with...
texas.gov
School Health and Related Services (SHARS) Reporting Requirement
Taa-school-health-and-related-services-shars-reporting-requirement_0.pdf198.6 KB. Subject: School Health and Related Services (SHARS) Reporting Requirement. Next Steps: LEAs to submit survey by November 4, 2022. This letter describes a reporting requirement applicable to all local educational agencies (LEAs) and fiscal agents that received or administered funds awarded through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,...
