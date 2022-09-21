Read full article on original website
Betty M. (Allen) Hunt
Betty M. (Allen) Hunt, 96 of Bellefontaine passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Campbell Place Assisted Living Community. Betty was born on March 3, 1926, in Zanesfield, OH to the late David Lee Roy and Anna Mary (Johnson) Allen. Betty worked at DAB for 39 years as an inspector.
Clayton W. Hill
Clayton W. Hill, 92, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. He was born in Marion, Ohio on April 4, 1930, the son of the late Burnice B. and Lena Mae (Reams) Hill. On March 12, 1954, he...
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Darren R. Stidham
Darren R. Stidham, 58, of Russells Point, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine. Darren was born on December 14, 1963, in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Ralph Stidham and Dorothy “Dottie” McKenzie Exline, who survives in Russells Point.
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Lady Tigers win Ohio Caverns; local results for high school & middle school cross country
The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won the 50th Annual Ohio Caverns Max Evans Memorial Invitational Saturday. The host, Big Orange ranked 5th in the latest OATCCC DIII state coaches poll, ran away with the 10-team race with a low score of 18 points. Team Scoring: 1st WLS 18,...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Bolton; Phillips named WL-S Seniors of the Month
School Activities and Awards: Show Choir, Musical, Link Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, Calculus Club, and Flags/Color Guard. If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would definitely just let it be a free day and everyone could hang out and have fun together.
New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground
A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set
(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Chieftain Homecoming Parade (Photo Gallery)
Bellefontaine High School held its annual homecoming parade Thursday evening. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band, and homecoming court were featured in the parade. A community pep rally followed in AcuSport Stadium with a fireworks show to conclude the night. The queen will be announced during pregame...
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe
Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
