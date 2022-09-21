ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Betty M. (Allen) Hunt

Betty M. (Allen) Hunt, 96 of Bellefontaine passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Campbell Place Assisted Living Community. Betty was born on March 3, 1926, in Zanesfield, OH to the late David Lee Roy and Anna Mary (Johnson) Allen. Betty worked at DAB for 39 years as an inspector.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Clayton W. Hill

Clayton W. Hill, 92, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. He was born in Marion, Ohio on April 4, 1930, the son of the late Burnice B. and Lena Mae (Reams) Hill. On March 12, 1954, he...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
URBANA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Darren R. Stidham

Darren R. Stidham, 58, of Russells Point, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine. Darren was born on December 14, 1963, in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Ralph Stidham and Dorothy “Dottie” McKenzie Exline, who survives in Russells Point.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
Sidney Daily News

New barbershop opens in Sidney

Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bolton; Phillips named WL-S Seniors of the Month

School Activities and Awards: Show Choir, Musical, Link Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, Calculus Club, and Flags/Color Guard. If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would definitely just let it be a free day and everyone could hang out and have fun together.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground

A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set

(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Chieftain Homecoming Parade (Photo Gallery)

Bellefontaine High School held its annual homecoming parade Thursday evening. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band, and homecoming court were featured in the parade. A community pep rally followed in AcuSport Stadium with a fireworks show to conclude the night. The queen will be announced during pregame...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay

On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
FINDLAY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE

