By talking with the chiefs who live among us, ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga explores Black women as chief executive officers of home, culture and community. The leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is medical debt, which means that the state of your health determines the stature of your wealth. It’s why Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, is leading the charge to support our health needs and strengthen our wellness narrative.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO