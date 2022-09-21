Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Clayton W. Hill
Clayton W. Hill, 92, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. He was born in Marion, Ohio on April 4, 1930, the son of the late Burnice B. and Lena Mae (Reams) Hill. On March 12, 1954, he...
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
peakofohio.com
Debra Susan Warner
Debra Susan Warner, age 63, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, August 27, 1959, daughter of the late Malcolm Miller and the late Berniece McGee. She is survived by her children,...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peakofohio.com
Chieftain Homecoming Parade (Photo Gallery)
Bellefontaine High School held its annual homecoming parade Thursday evening. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band, and homecoming court were featured in the parade. A community pep rally followed in AcuSport Stadium with a fireworks show to conclude the night. The queen will be announced during pregame...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set
(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
peakofohio.com
Laker Nation celebrates Homecoming (Photo Gallery)
There was a chill in the air, but that didn’t stop Laker Nation from giving the kids a warm reception at the 2022 Indian Lake Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally Thursday evening in downtown Russells Point. The streets were lined with fans and families, cheering on 2022 Homecoming...
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
RELATED PEOPLE
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
Country Concert announces 2023 headliners
FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
peakofohio.com
Local boys golf teams compete in post-season tournaments
Several local boys golf teams competed in their conference’s post-season tournament Thursday. The Central Buckeye Conference held their boys’ 18-hole tournament at The Ridge and Gardens Golf Course in Marysville. Indian Lake’s varsity team finished 4th in the Mad River Division with a 364. Camden Tuttle, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
peakofohio.com
New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground
A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Friday meeting will explore future of Rushcreek fire and squad
Disagreements between the Rushcreek Township Trustees and former officers of the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire & EMS Department over how to handle financial transactions for the department led all of the officers to resign en mass June 1 and forced the cessation of operations earlier this month. Township residents still...
wktn.com
Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County
A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
Careflight called to rollover crash; Lanes reopen
One person was injured in the crash and brought to a local hospital via Careflight. No cause for the crash has been released at this time.
Comments / 0