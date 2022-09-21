The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.

