Agriculture Online
India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2022/23 could jump 23% from a year earlier to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest in eight years, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India rates near 1-1/2 year high as traders grapple with port logjams
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to raise rice prices. India rice buyers wait for prices to stabilise - exporter. Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's prices for rice exports were near a 1-1/2 year high this week as traders struggled with logjams at ports due to recent curbs on overseas shipment, while buyers hunted for cheaper supply from other hubs.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward revision for the crop in Russia. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw global wheat production rising to 792 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat reaches 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy eases
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online
Russia will maintain contact with U.N. about grain export deal -Tass
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will maintain contact with the United Nations about a deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports, but says concrete results are needed, Tass news agency cited a senior official as saying on Friday. It also cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying Russia had...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Agriculture Online
South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-8 cents; corn, soybeans steady-2 cents higher
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 8 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing from 2-1/2-month high as...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 19
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 37 ending Sept. 19. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 37 average in France 26 Week 36 2022 14 Week 35 2021 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 37average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2021 0 1 9 79 10 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip; set for weekly gains on Black Sea supply uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, but the markets were set for weekly gains, as traders assessed macroeconomic risks, uncertainty over Black Sea supplies, and the impact of dry weather in some key crop areas.
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 mln T - analyst
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total between 3.5 and 4.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season compared with 5 million tonnes in 2021/22, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that sunoil exports could be between 3.0 and 4.6 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures sag on macroeconomic concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower on Thursday, extending a pull-back from four-month highs set this week as traders worried about the health of the world economy and softening demand for beef, traders said. CME October live cattle ended down 1.025 cents at...
Agriculture Online
Swiss on course to reject initiative to ban factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss voters were on track on Sunday to reject a proposal to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further, initial results showed. By 12.45 p.m. (1045 GMT), results reported on the...
Agriculture Online
Swiss to vote on Sunday on banning factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy wants to make protecting the dignity of farm...
Agriculture Online
U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel use
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year...
