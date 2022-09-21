Read full article on original website
lovelandmagazine.com
Meet LHS photographer Sohani Gauniyal
Loveland, Ohio – The photography of Sohani Gauniyal caught my eye at the Whistle Stop Pottery Affaire in Historic Downtown Loveland on September 3. Sohani is a sophomore at Loveland Highschool. She said, “I first got into photography a couple of years ago, and ever since then I’ll go out in my backyard from time to time and take pictures of plants and the like.” She also says she also enjoys writing and rock climbing.
WLWT 5
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday
MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
WLWT 5
Kings Island adds new attractions to Halloween Haunt
MASON, Ohio — If you aren't scared of heights the frights might get you!. "We're excited to share some new attractions here at the park our guests have been looking forward to it for months," said Chad Showalter, the director of communications for Kings Island. Kings island's Halloween haunt...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Bibi teaches Fiona how to act around baby hippo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We can't get enough of the Cincinnati Zoo's hippos Fiona, Fritz, and mom Bibi. The zoo shared a video of Bibi allowing Fritz and Fiona to get closer to each other. The zoo said she's teaching Fiona how to act around a baby hippo while...
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
WLWT 5
'The Office,' 'Anchorman' star David Koechner to perform in Cincinnati next weekend
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — "The Office" and "Anchorman" star David Koechner is coming to Cincinnati next weekend. The actor and comedian will be headlining the Liberty Funny Bone from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. As a tribute to his role on "The Office," Koechner will put fans to the...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
Fox 19
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25
Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events. The Great Outdoor Weekend...
dayton.com
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
Mindy Shea, an executive chef from Carlisle living in West Chester, is competing on Season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages, premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 on FOX. Looking back on where she was two years ago, she told Dayton.com she never would have thought she...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
Cincinnati police: 1 dead after shooting in Millvale
Police said District Three officers responded to 3227 Beekman Street at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
