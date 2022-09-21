ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
lovelandmagazine.com

Meet LHS photographer Sohani Gauniyal

Loveland, Ohio – The photography of Sohani Gauniyal caught my eye at the Whistle Stop Pottery Affaire in Historic Downtown Loveland on September 3. Sohani is a sophomore at Loveland Highschool. She said, “I first got into photography a couple of years ago, and ever since then I’ll go out in my backyard from time to time and take pictures of plants and the like.” She also says she also enjoys writing and rock climbing.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday

MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Kings Island adds new attractions to Halloween Haunt

MASON, Ohio — If you aren't scared of heights the frights might get you!. "We're excited to share some new attractions here at the park our guests have been looking forward to it for months," said Chad Showalter, the director of communications for Kings Island. Kings island's Halloween haunt...
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loveland, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25

Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events. The Great Outdoor Weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street

Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy