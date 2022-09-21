The latest update on Tropical Depression Nine has the National Hurricane Center warning Florida residents to begin preparations. The depression is expected to produce heavy rainfall and instances of flash flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao," the center reported at its 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, advisory. "Heavy rains are also likely to spread into Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba in the coming days. The depression is expected to approach Jamaica as a tropical storm on Sunday and the Cayman islands as a hurricane on Monday.

