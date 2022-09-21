ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Fire Prevention Week Emphasis: Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape


 4 days ago

The Raleigh Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year the week is scheduled for Oct. 9-15 and the theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” You can learn simple but important actions to take to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice how to escape from a home fire,” says Lt. Lemuel Hubbard of the Raleigh Fire Department. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan should also be different. Also, have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure someone will help them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxf3c_0i4VYgWn00
Photo by Mike Legeros

Fire Escape Planning Tips

The Raleigh Fire Department is sharing these key home fire escape planning tips:

  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
  • Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
  • Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
  • Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Additional Information

The Raleigh Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week. You can also contact the Raleigh Fire Department at fireprevention@raleighnc.gov. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.

