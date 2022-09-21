Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Home flipping in Baton Rouge up 155% since last year, but down in second quarter
Fix-and-flip investors have been relatively busy in the Baton Rouge area compared to last year, as home flipping increased more than 155% year over year during the second quarter, a new report shows. However, flipping was down about 16% compared to the first quarter of this year, which is in...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Paths for bringing economic diversification to Baton Rouge
Though the health care and public assistance sector provides the most jobs, the Capital Region’s most important economic drivers arguably are petrochemical manufacturing, industrial construction and government. When we think of Baton Rouge, these are the sectors that typically come to mind. But the world is changing and while...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Office building on American Way sells for $1.87M
A multistory office building on American Way has sold for $1.87 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The property abuts 4100 Plaza on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and was purchased by Mykah Hayes Properties LLC, whose registered agent and sole member is listed as Dana Smith McBride by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge dining scene grows more diverse as it continues to evolve
Restaurants in Greater Baton Rouge have never been more diverse and dynamic than they are today, but there’s still room for growth and innovation both on the plate and in back offices, operators say. Here’s what could be in store as investors and restaurateurs vie for business in a city that likes to dine out.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mary Bird Perkins plans to extend its reach under new CEO
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the coming year will work to expand its reach into areas that don’t currently have access to high-quality cancer care, says COO Jonas Fontenot, who will move up to CEO at the beginning of next year. Longtime CEO Todd Stevens will remain with...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Dantin Bruce pays $4M for 21 acres to be developed into townhome subdivision
A 21-acre tract of land that will be developed into the 148-unit Cedar Grove Townhomes subdivision has been purchased for $4.02 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The site, which sits on the south side of Jefferson Highway west of Baringer Road, was...
lsuagcenter.com
Slow down, pay attention on the road during sugarcane harvest season
(09/23/22) NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — Sugarcane farmers have begun their harvest, and that means south Louisiana sugar mills have opened their gates to accept the first loads of this year’s crop. It also means highways are becoming busy with tractors and trucks hauling cane to be processed. LSU AgCenter...
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
wbrz.com
More erosion problems for people living along Jones Creek; fix isn't fast enough
BATON ROUGE - People living on Ranchwood Drive are putting up with some major issues. Their yards back up to Jones Creek, and for years, that creek has been eroding their land. Earlier this year, 2 On Your Side helped a couple of property owners after a drainage pipe broke,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
postsouth.com
New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine
The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
theadvocate.com
Taxpayer-funded Bridge Center lays off staff, closes beds from missing Medicaid reimbursements
East Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers approved a tax in 2018 to provide dedicated funding to an addiction and mental health crisis center, the Bridge Center for Hope, but that facility has downsized, laying off 21 employees and reducing its capacity by 16 beds in recent weeks due to issues with Medicaid reimbursements from the state, Bridge Center officials said Wednesday.
Baton Rouge firm tapped to conduct Guillory investigation
A contract review is planned for next week, and council members hope the investigation will begin as soon as possible.
brproud.com
Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
WAFB.com
Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...
