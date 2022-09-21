ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Paths for bringing economic diversification to Baton Rouge

Though the health care and public assistance sector provides the most jobs, the Capital Region’s most important economic drivers arguably are petrochemical manufacturing, industrial construction and government. When we think of Baton Rouge, these are the sectors that typically come to mind. But the world is changing and while...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Office building on American Way sells for $1.87M

A multistory office building on American Way has sold for $1.87 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The property abuts 4100 Plaza on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and was purchased by Mykah Hayes Properties LLC, whose registered agent and sole member is listed as Dana Smith McBride by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge dining scene grows more diverse as it continues to evolve

Restaurants in Greater Baton Rouge have never been more diverse and dynamic than they are today, but there’s still room for growth and innovation both on the plate and in back offices, operators say. Here’s what could be in store as investors and restaurateurs vie for business in a city that likes to dine out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mary Bird Perkins plans to extend its reach under new CEO

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in the coming year will work to expand its reach into areas that don’t currently have access to high-quality cancer care, says COO Jonas Fontenot, who will move up to CEO at the beginning of next year. Longtime CEO Todd Stevens will remain with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Slow down, pay attention on the road during sugarcane harvest season

(09/23/22) NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — Sugarcane farmers have begun their harvest, and that means south Louisiana sugar mills have opened their gates to accept the first loads of this year’s crop. It also means highways are becoming busy with tractors and trucks hauling cane to be processed. LSU AgCenter...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Taxpayer-funded Bridge Center lays off staff, closes beds from missing Medicaid reimbursements

East Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers approved a tax in 2018 to provide dedicated funding to an addiction and mental health crisis center, the Bridge Center for Hope, but that facility has downsized, laying off 21 employees and reducing its capacity by 16 beds in recent weeks due to issues with Medicaid reimbursements from the state, Bridge Center officials said Wednesday.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA

