Madras, OR

In 1922 - Drunk cows give former sheriff a bad day

By Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
100 YEARS AGO

September 21, 1922

A band of milk cows belong to ex-sheriff James Wood of Ashwood got drunk one day last week on moonshine mash emptied in the Wood pasture by parties unknown.

Four of the cows formed a quartette and made considerable reputation in those parts on their rendition of the barber shop chord, one cow, with a smile upon her countenance leaned against the gate and tickled her left ear with her left hind hoof for over half a day and the other cow left and was gone for three days. It is thought that some of the unseemly hilarity of some of the east-end cowboys can be attributed to the milk of this cow.

As soon as it was found out that the cows were drunk the ex-sheriff was pestered nearly to death by neighbors who came over to buy a quart of milk, we are informed. However, the same authority states that Mr. Wood refused to sell any of the milk.

Who ever put the mash in the pasture surely did the cows a real favor even if the act did cause Mr. Wood some inconvenience.

When a stray black bear, aged about two years and weighing about one hundred eighty, got misplaced week before last along the edge of Agency Plains, he spent about an hour and a half of about the busiest times any young bear could ever expect to experience, be fore he passed to the great beyond at the expense of a twenty-two-rifle bullet.

When first seen bruin was toddling along the rim rock west of the Mud Springs school headed west. Members of the threshing crew of Andrew Tellefson discovered him and immediately gave chase on horseback, being quickly joined by many residents of that portion of the country, travelling on foot, on horseback and in automobiles and rigs armed with anything from a pitchfork to an army rifle.

General Paxton gave the black bear a run for his money with a fleet saddle horse and headed him west onto the Fred Fisher place. At his point Miles Fox gets into the game. Miles was on a good horse and was armed with a shotgun. He dashed up to the bear and let drive as his gun discharged his trusty steed veered to the left and Mr. Fox just naturally slid off the horse and bull-dogged Mr. Bear. Whether this action on the part of Mr. Fox was premediated or spontaneous we do not make a guess, but the facts are that he did the stunt. Hull Paxton says the horse threw Miles but others who were there and who claim to know that Miles is a fine rider say that he just jumped off and grabbed the bear by the ear with his teeth.

As to how much hand-to-hand encounter there was between Mr. Fox and the strange bear our information does not state. Anyway, Kenneth Binder came up at an opportune time and finished the bear with a shot from his twenty-two rifle.

This will perhaps be a lesson to other bears to stay away from the Agency Plains bunch.

75 YEARS AGO

September 18, 1947

The first September frost struck the basin in which the town of Madras is located Tuesday night of last week, when the temperature struck a minimum of 29, and flower and vegetable gardens in the municipal basin were nipped. On the cultivated area of the district, however, the temperature, as is customarily the case, was four to five degrees higher and gardens and flower plants remained untouched by frosts.

The air drainage conditions are poor in the basin in which the town is located, which results, meteorologists observe, in the frost damage there.

50 YEARS AGO

September 21, 1972

The new City of Madras well near the city shops has been tested, and it yields 330 gallons a minute, A.P. (Bud) Miller, city recorder, said Tuesday.

Miller said, tests showed somewhat higher gallonage during part of the testing period; but an even lower figure, 300 gallons a minute, will be used in water supply computations.

At this rate the new well will provide approximately 13 million gallons a month, or more than half the 24-million gallon demands during peak months.

City officials had hoped for as much as 500 gallons a minute, and 400 gallons a minute would have been considered a highly satisfactory output. Thus, Miller said, a flow of 300 gallons a minute, while below the hoped-for rate, is gratifying.

The new well is the third for the city. The old railroad well supplies 130 gallons a minute. A second well now supplies 380 gallons a minute. The new well, adding 300 gallons a minute, brings the combined water output of the three wells to 810 gallons a minute. This would amount to more than 33 million gallons in a 30-day month.

The city recorder said that the new well's water is seven degrees colder than that of the city's second well.

25 YEARS AGO

September 17, 1997

Madras Kiwanians surprised longtime member Jay Macy at their Sept. 9 meeting by honoring him and announcing that day had been declared Jay Macy Day by the City of Madras.

Speakers including the Rev. Gary Ross, Paul Barnes, Supt. Phil Riley, and Madras Mayor Ted Viramonte toasted and roasted Macy, as a quiet yet energetic man with Christian principals, who was interested in youth, agriculture and had an uncanny ability to ask people for money.

The Rev. Ross noted religion has been an important part of Macy's life since childhood, and he had been instrumental in getting a new United Methodist Church built across from the hospital in the 1960s.

Fellow agriculturalist Barnes noted Macy was raised in Caldwell, Idaho, attended the University of Idaho for a degree in animal science and specializing in dairy studies.

He took a job as an FFA instructor in Washington, then moved to Metolius in 1948 after accepting a job as an agriculture teacher.

As a farmer, Macy was always interested in research and experiments. He was one of the first in the area to raise Ladino Clover, which later became a leading crop, and helped lead experiments on irrigation methods on his own farm. He took leadership roles serving as President of the Jefferson County Seed Growers and President of the Oregon Seed League.

Also, a cattle rancher, he raised purebred cattle, and was a livestock judge for fairs around Oregon for many years. Macy was on the Oregon Cattlemen's Board and named Cattleman of the Year.

As an active Kiwanis member, Barnes recalled how the local group had tried repeatedly to get Macy to be president. Macy finally agreed if Barnes and some of the other members promised to attend the international convention with him that year.

"Up to then, the convention had always been held in the U.S., but the year Macy took office, Kiwanis decided to hold its first overseas meeting in Vienna, Austria," Barnes said, noting a group of Madras men and their wives went for 10 days and had a great time.

Macy's strong interest in helping young people achieve was another focus of his life, noted Supt. Riley. In 1959 he was elected to the then 509-C School Board and signed former Supt. Darrell Wright's first teaching contract.

In the 1960s he was in charge of the high school Key Club and helped the kids deliver Christmas presents to the needy, and hay to the Kiwanis Camp. He was also chosen for Madras' first Citizen of the Year award in 1959.

He worked with kids as a 4-H leader for 25 years, was President of the State 4-H Foundation for six years and continues to serve on the 4-H Executive Board for Jefferson County.

Barnes noted Macy's ability to inspire people to give money to a worthy cause. Those causes included being one of the founders of OSU's Jackman Foundation, which awards scholarships to agricultural students, raising $3,500 to purchase the first computer for the Extension 4-H office, helping start an endowment fund which now totals $80,000 for college scholarships for 4-H participants, and raising $100,000 to relocate the Powell Butte Ag Research Station to Madras.

Among his other honors, Macy was inducted into the OSU School of Agriculture's Hall of Fame in 1992 and named Oregon Agriculturalist of the Year by the Agri-Business Council in 1994.

The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person

Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement Patty Wyler Age: 71 Occupation: Retired Time in Metolius: 15 years Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's...
METOLIUS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

